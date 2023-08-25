Key takeaways from first half of Eagles preseason matchup vs. Colts

Nick Sirianni sat most of his starters and key contributors, allowing rookies and select veterans to put production on film one last time ahead of roster cutdowns.

The Colts played their starters for the entire first half, but only led the Eagles 17-13, with Jake Elliott keeping the home team in the game with two massive field goals.

Marcus Mariota played one series at quarterback for Philadelphia, while rookie and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, played the entire first half.

With the third quarter set to start, here are the key takeaways from the first half.

The Olympic hurdler and speedy wide receiver is finally healthy after a pre-training camp calf injury.

Allen opened things up with a 73-yard kickoff return to put Philadelphia in prime field position.

Overall, Allen also had 1-catch for 7 yards in the first half.

Sermon is the only one of the big five to dress for the preseason finale, and he opened the first drive with four carries, for 6-yards and another touchdown.

Overall, Sermon had a frustrating first half, logging 12 carries, for 19 yards and the lone touchdown.

Sermon also had three catches for 25 yards.

Morrow needs a big game and flashed his potential, dropping Colts running back Deon Jackson for a loss on third down.

Morrow had one tackle and one tackle for loss in the first half.

Roster battles

Reed Blankenship is the clear starter at one safety spot, while Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds got the start ahead of K’Von Wallace.

Wild to think Justin Evans, who didn't play a snap between 2018 (with Bucs) and 2022 (with Saints), could be starting for the defending NFC champs: https://t.co/3XNno3kuz2 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 25, 2023

Kelee Ringo and Mekhi Garner were the starting cornerbacks with Josh Jobe in street clothes.

Anthony Richardson

The rookie found his rhythm on the Colts’ second drive, going 2-4 for 36 yards while leading Indianapolis on a 6-play, 52-yard drive that ended with a Deon Jackson three-yard touchdown.

Richardson played the entire first half, going 6-17 passing, for 78-yards. A true dual threat, Richardson also logged 5 carries for 38 yards.

Deon Cain late surge

The 2022 training camp standout, Cain missed time upon signing with Philadelphia, and has stood out in the finale.

Cain has 6-catches, on 8 targets for 62-yards.

Jake Elliott is boomin

Jake Elliott is already in midseason form, hitting field goals of 59 and 52 yards in the 1st half.

Jake Elliott nails it from 59 yards.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/r4J0F9jrvc — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 25, 2023

Tanner McKee is legit

The rookie was impressive under the lights again, going 15-27 passing, for 139-yards, while making some big time throws.

McKee is pushing Marcus Mariota for the backup quarterback job and has locked down the third quarterback job.

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

The newly signed linebacker and Philadelphia had an active first half at the linebacker position.

Maddox-Williams had five tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended and one quarterback hit in his debut.

The former quarterback and tight end prospect 2 catches, for 28-yards on two targets.

It hasn’t been the best night for Joseph Ngata who had an earlier drop, and then just fumbled after making a reception in traffic.

In all, Ngata had two catches on six targets in the first half for 28-yards.

Random Notes

Philadelphia had 11 first downs in the first half, 41 total plays and 165-yards.

Tyreek Maddox-Williams led the Eagles with five tackles, while undrafted rookie free agent Ben VanSumeren had four tackles.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire