Key takeaways from first half of Eagles preseason matchup vs. Browns

With the bulk of their starters sitting out, the Eagles managed five total first downs, 27 total yards, and 102 yards as the Browns ended the first half with a baseball-like, 8-3 lead.

Philadelphia had seven first half drives, with only one ending in a field goal, and everything else either a punt, turnover, or points for Cleveland.

With the second half set to begin, here are key takeaways and observations from the first half.

Bulldog starters

Philadelphia had three first round picks from Georgia and teammate Nakobe Dean start the game against Cleveland.

A new culture has arrived.

Defensive depth chart

The Eagles held Reed Blankenship, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry out.

Starters for Preseason Week 2 vs. Browns

DT Jalen Carter

DT Jordan Davis

EDGE Nolan Smith

EDGE Derek Barnett

LB Nakobe Dean

LB Zach Cunningham

CB Josh Jobe

NCB Mario Goodrich

CB Zech McPhearson

S Terrell Edmunds

S K’Von Wallace

Opening drive

Philadelphia sat bout seven key starters and contributors and the opening drive started out as a disaster with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leading Cleveland on a 12 play, 75 Yard drive that ate up 5:59 of clock.

Thompson-Robinson was 5-7 on the drive, but it ended when middle linebacker Nakobe Dean caused Browns’ running back John Kelly to fumble.

Eagles give up a safety on first drive

After Nakobe Dean caused a John Kelly fumble, the Eagles gave Cleveland the ball right back with points after Josh Sills missed a block, allowing Kenneth Gainwell to be tackled for a safety.

Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith pushes 375-pound Dawand Jones aside to get pressure on DTR. pic.twitter.com/1u4DWZFXVg — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) August 18, 2023

The rookie from Georgia already has an elite first step, and he’s going to disrupt opposing offenses for years to come with his relentless motor.

Olamide Zaccheaus exits

Playing in his first game in Philadelphia since signing with the Eagles, the former St. Joe’s Prep star was forced to exit the contest with a head injury.

Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus heading inside after an extended time in the medical tent. Looked like independent neurologist was in tent with him, suggesting they may have been testing for a head injury. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 18, 2023

Mariota continues to struggle

If this were a regular season contest, Nick Sirianni may have benched Mariota for Tanner McKee at this point.

Early-on the veteran quarterback was 3-9 passing, for 32 yards and one interception at one point.

In all, Mariota was 9-17 passing for 85-yards and one interception.

Injuries piling up

Nolan Smith, Zech McPhearson, and Olamide Zaccheaus have all exited the second quarter with various injuries.

Man, injuries keep hitting. Now Zech McPhearson is hurt. He attempted to get up, but dropped right back down to the field. As trainers tend to McPhearson, Nolan Smith has emerged from the tent. Smith now walking to the locker room. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2023

Eagles inept offense

With 1:55 left in the first half, Philadelphia had 21 total offensive plays and 89 yards of total offense heading into halftime.

The Eagles have four total first downs and were 1-3 on third down.

Sermon fumbled after a 14-yard catch and run; He then blew a crucuial block up the middle, allowing Cleveland’s Tanner McCallister to register a sack on quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Random Notes

We talked about Dorian Thompson-Robinson being a potential draft option for the Eagles during the spring and the former UCLA quarterback was active in the first half against Philadelphia’s defense. The Eagles defense only allowd 6 points, but Thompson-Robinson was 13-25 passing, for 164 yards and a 72.8 QBR.

Marcus Mariota played the entire first half, and the expectation is that rookie Tanner McKee will play the entire second half.

Eagles rushing attack was non-existent with Rashaad Penny being the leader rushering with 2 carries for 18 yards.

