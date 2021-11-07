Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Packers Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs lead 13-0 at the halfway point of the game, but it feels like they’ve missed some opportunities to extend the lead over the Green Bay Packers. The story of the game has been the overall lack of good offensive play from both the Chiefs and the Packers. Both teams have relied on their defense to force stops, but Kansas City has ultimately done the better job there.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half of the Chiefs’ Week 9 game against the Packers:

Offensive struggles persist

The Chiefs are still having big problems opening up this offense.

On the first two drives for Kansas City, Mahomes was 9-of-12 for 33 yards and a touchdown. That’s 2.8 yards per attempt with a long pass of 10 yards. It’s just very conservative compared to the stat lines that we’ve seen from this offense, but they at least resulted in points.

The ensuing drive was very indicative of the types of problems this team has been having establishing rhythm. On a first down play, Mahomes went with a deep shot to Mecole Hardman instead of finding an open Travis Kelce in the middle of the field. On second down, Mahomes forced the ball in coverage to Kelce for an incompletion. It put the team into a no-win situation on third down and forced a punt.

The first half of offensive play leaves a lot to be desired for the Chiefs. It feels like they’re still pretty far away from making a breakthrough there.

Defensive changes seem to be working out well

The Chiefs made a few changes on the defensive side of the ball and the early returns look positive.

First Anthony Hitchens returned to his middle linebacker spot. I was skeptical about whether that would be the right decision, but Nick Bolton has still been on the field pretty frequently and making an impact.

Second, Chris Jones got the start this week at the defensive tackle position. He’s been lining up and starting at defensive end as early as recently as last week. He may be able to play both spots, but it’s pretty clear that his best position is playing on the defensive interior.

Finally, the addition of Melvin Ingram. He’s shown up on a handful of plays, both against the run and against the pass. He seems to have picked things up quickly for Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ defense ultimately held the Packers to 0-5 on third down and 0-1 on fourth down in the first half. That’s a big improvement for a unit ranked in the bottom of the NFL.

Special teams come up big in first half

The Chiefs’ special teams unit really showed up big in the first half.

Tommy Townsend had a punt that put the Packers deep in Green Bay territory at the 2-yard line. That ultimately led to another punt by the Packers and put some pressure on Jordan Love.

The big play of the was a muffed punt recovery by Chris Lammons. The play was originally called a touchback, but after a successful challenge by Chiefs HC Andy Reid, the call on the field was reversed. Kansas City got the ball on the 9-yard line, but they were only able to extend their lead by three points.

Sometimes you need a big game from Dave Toub’s unit to get by, especially when the offense isn’t looking right.

