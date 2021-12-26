Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Steelers Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a commanding 23-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of the game. At this point, it feels like the Chiefs are just biding their time in this one. A win against Pittsburgh will mean that Kansas City has notched their sixth consecutive AFC West win and seventh consecutive postseason berth.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half of the Chiefs’ Week 16 game against the Steelers:

Let Patrick Mahomes cook

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers seem to be keying in on the running game in the first half. They should be doing that given how poorly they’ve performed against the run this season. That’s opened up some opportunities in the passing game for Kansas City, and star QB Patrick Mahomes has been feeling it in the first half, even without his top target in Travis Kelce.

Tyreek Hill has taken limited snaps after having not practiced all week, but Byron Pringle has been actively involved in the game plan on offense for Kansas City. In total, nine players have caught passes for the Chiefs in the opening half, including receivers, tight ends and running backs. Everyone is getting involved and contributing without Kelce on the field and it’s a beautiful thing.

At this point, the Chiefs need to just keep rolling with what’s working, and that’s letting Mahomes do his thing.

Defense looking like its dominant self

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Chiefs’ defense wasn’t at 100% strength last week and they’re still not quite there with some guys on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. You’d never know that from watching the game or even looking at the box score this week. They’ve been flat-out dominant in this game so far, making their presence felt early on.

The Steelers were held to fewer than 100 yards and scoreless in the first half. They missed their lone chance at points, a 36-yard field goal attempt. They were stopped on their lone fourth-down attempt in the first half. Their rushing game has been held completely listless, with 29 yards on the ground. The defense has managed an interception and just one sack, but they’re getting a lot of pressure and making nothing easy for Pittsburgh.

Story continues

Replacement special teamers with a solid start

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Hard to ask for a better start from the Chiefs’ replacement specialists. The opening kick from replacement kicker Elliott Fry resulted in a touchback. The team was hesitant to trust Fry when a field goal opportunity came up on the ensuing offensive drive and they went for it on fourth-and-1. They converted in the red zone and that led to their opening touchdown, so that was a good call.

The holder/kicker relationship seems to be fine so far, with Johnny Townsend and Fry nailing 2-of-3 extra points to start the game. They also combined for a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter, but they missed a 39-yard field goal. Fry added three more touchbacks and on another kickoff, the kick coverage unit got a tackle within the 25-yard line.

Hard to complain about that type of performance under the circumstances, especially with the team taking a commanding lead heading into the half.

1

1