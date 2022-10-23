Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. 49ers

This game started about the worst possible way for the Kansas City Chiefs after going down 10-0 to the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. The first Patrick Mahomes possession resulted in an interception. Really, the Chiefs had the 49ers exactly where they wanted them. Two methodical drives and some better defensive play resulted in a 14-13 lead at halftime. They had an opportunity to end the half with an even greater lead, but they failed to capitalize. Thankfully, Kansas City gets the kickoff to start the second half.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

Figure out the running game

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Chiefs seemed to have made a concerted effort to get the running game going this week by giving rookie RB Isiah Pacheco the start. They’re still struggling to figure out how to best use their running backs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw more touches than Pacheco in the first quarter with two. Jerick McKinnon still appears to be the team’s favorite option on third down. McKinnon actually played the most snaps in the first quarter with five. Pacheco had the fewest with three snaps.

The big thing here is that the running game has lacked innovation and it hasn’t been very successful. On one of Edwards-Helaire’s carries, he cut right into a pile of bodies when he had a chance to gain positive yardage. For Pacheco, they ran him right into the teeth of the 49ers’ defense.

What is most perplexing about this is that they have a former running back as the team’s offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy. It feels like they should be getting more out of the run game just with that small fact.

Four-man pass rush needs help

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Chiefs on the defensive side of the ball, but it can only last that way for so long. Kansas City is desperate for some pass-rush production that doesn’t come by the way of blitzing. Even on Jones’ sack of Jimmy G, the defense sent six. The second sack of the first half came on a blitz as well.

Story continues

Steve Spagnuolo can do more with stunts and twists up front or simply do a better job of taking advantage of some matchups. He also just needs to find the best combination of guys to have out there for a four-man rush. There is strength in having a good rotation and moving guys around, but right now they might be doing a little too much.

It would be ideal if Brett Veach could find a way to get Jones some help at the trade deadline.

Chiefs getting back to using Mecole Hardman the right way

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Last season, the Chiefs got Mecole Hardman going with manufactured touches. It seems like they’re finally taking a page out of their own playbook and getting back to using him the right way again.

A jet sweep from Hardman got the team their first points. Then some crack-up blocking and a great run by Hardman on an end-around produced their second touchdown of the game.

It’s fine if this is what Hardman is best at in this offense. Really, it balances out all of the other options they have and it seems to be one of their best options to get yards on the ground with an inconsistent run game.

One thing they can do next is to give Hardman the nod at punt returner over Skyy Moore, who is still struggling to field punts through seven weeks.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire