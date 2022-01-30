Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC championship game

The beginning of this game has been an absolute masterclass by the Kansas City Chiefs on both sides of the ball. They lead the Cincinnati Bengals by 11 points heading into the half after near-perfection on offense. The defensive game plan has also limited the Bengals’ biggest offense star. Cincinnati started to get their feet under them on offense in the second quarter, as did their defense with a stop to close things out. Kansas City gets the ball to open the second half, which could prove to be the dagger.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half of the Chiefs’ AFC championship game against the Bengals:

NFL officiating remains horrendous

It took less than five minutes for NFL officiating to mess up in this one. The Chiefs handed the ball off to FB Mike Burton on a third-and-1. The officiating crew spotted the ball a full yard short of the line of gain despite Burton very clearly picking up the first down. This forced a bizarre sequence of events where someone called a timeout in addition to Andy Reid throwing the challenge flag. As a result, the officiating crew overturned the call and charged the Chiefs with a timeout.

Had NFL officiating simply got the call right in the first place, none of that would have happened. It’s too bad the technology doesn’t exist where something like that can be measured and called accurately off the jump.

That last bit is sarcasm if you couldn’t guess.

It’s just absurd that games are tainted by this type of stuff every single week. Fans should complain about this one, no matter how significant or insignificant in the long run.

Skill players in playoff form

The skill position players for Kansas City are in true playoff form. Stars Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman all have touchdowns on back-to-back-to-back offensive drives to start the game. It’s the third consecutive playoff game where Hill and Kelce both scored touchdowns. It’s not just the stars getting involved, though.

Jerick McKinnon accounted for 38 yards of the Chiefs’ 84-yard opening touchdown drive. He did so with two physical runs and catching the ball for Kansas City out the backfield as well. On the second offensive drive, Hardman provided the spark. A 44-yard reception when the Bengals showed a Cover-1 look really opened things up for Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense. Clyde Edwards-Helaire got some carries and is playing with some renewed energy too.

This is exactly the type of performance the team needed on offense right out of the gate.

Spagnuolo's plan for Ja'Marr Chase working

Ja’Marr Chase almost singlehandedly beat the Chiefs back in Week 17. Well, Steve Spagnuolo came out in the AFC championship game saying, “Not today.” Kansas City has done a tremendous job of containing Chase so far. The Chiefs are being very aggressive with the rookie wideout, posting Charvarius Ward on him in press coverage with safety help shaded over the top.

With five minutes left to go in the second quarter, Chase had been targeted just twice and only had a single catch for two yards. That’s a lot better than the 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns he had put up back in Week 17. Spagnuolo made the necessary adjustments this time around, let’s see if his guys can keep it up during the second half.

