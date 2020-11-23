Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a dogfight with the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” The Raiders currently lead 17-14 at the half after an interception by Patrick Mahomes cost the Chiefs a chance at points. They’ll get the ball to open the half, but they’ll need to play better on both sides of the ball if they’re to come away with a win.

Here’s a look at some of the things we’ve taken away from the first half of play:

No answers on defense

The Chiefs' defense doesn't have any answers for the Raiders' offense so far in Week 11. The defenders and coaches for Kansas City talked a lot ahead of this game about wanting to come out and have a better game than they did in Week 5. Early on they're showing a lot of the same tendencies as they did in that last game. They're struggling to communicate coverage assignments, they're surrendering too many yards on the ground, and they're getting no pressure on Derek Carr. They're doing a better job of limiting explosive plays, with the longest play of the night only at 26 yards. The problem is they're giving up eight yards per gain on average. Bottom line: This defensive play isn't sustainable and they'll need to adjust if they're to fend off Carr and the Raiders.

Night and day difference on offense

Andy Reid came out in Week 6 following the Week 5 loss to the Raiders and he pounded the rock. He admitted that he didn't really give the run game a chance to get going back in Week 5. He's not making that mistake again in Week 11. This time, he's got the ground game rolling for the Chiefs with 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in the first half. In addition to a competent run game, they're utilizing the quick passing game to mitigate the Raiders pash rush, which got to Patrick Mahomes often back in Week 5. Getting the ball out quick protects the offensive line, it also frustrates that defensive line which has allowed Mahomes to take advantage of using the hard count. They definitely learned from the first matchup with the Raiders. Apart from a drive marred by penalties and the interception on a miscommunication to end the half, the offense has been the best unit on the field for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes needs to take this game over

Look, I'd like to believe that the Chiefs can go in at halftime, make some defensive adjustments and come out anew in the second half. That'd help a lot, but what they really need is for Patrick Mahomes to turn on the cheat codes and let it rip. This game isn't going to be won with takeaways or pressures. What it needs is the MVP at quarterback making his signature magic happen. That's not to say the gameplan on offense isn't working, because it is working very well. The Raiders are struggling to stop it. But it's also proving that even the slightest departure from schedule causes problems. A miscommunication on a route or a penalty throws everything off. They might just need to let things get a tad chaotic, let Mahomes run the hurry up, let him improvise a bit and thrive in it. It might just pay off in the end.