Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. 49ers preseason opener

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first preseason game of the year is underway as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers. The first half of the game is officially in the books, with the Chiefs trailing 9-7. Even though the 49ers rested many of their starters, there’s plenty to discern about the 2021 roster for Kansas City, both on the offense and the defense.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

First look at the offensive line

On their first play of the game, the Chiefs' new-look offensive line opened up a chasm-like hole for Clyde Edwards-Helaire who gained 10 yards on the ground. It was literally a perfect start for the unit after an entire offseason of hype and expectations. They did a good job protecting Patrick Mahomes on the first series and an even better job as they continued to get more drives together. Orlando Brown Jr. flashed a few times, specifically on one play escorting a pass-rusher around Chad Henne and up the arc. Lucas Niang had several snaps where he looked solid in pass protection. Trey Smith got after it, looking for extra work on numerous occasions. Creed Humphrey's snapping was precise despite playing with both Mahomes and Henne. He also had some nice combo blocks with both Smith and Joe Thuney. Most importantly, there were no miscues in the way of penalties from the starting unit. They didn't surrender a sack, though there were definitely a few pressures. It's a good start, but I'm sure they'll have plenty to glean and learn from.

Defensive line stopping the run and getting pressure

I came away impressed with the starting defensive line early on. The longest run they allowed was eight yards on an end-around to a receiver. The past two seasons, the Chiefs' run defense hasn't been one of the strengths of the team. Without one of their best run-stoppers on the field in Derrick Nnadi, they still managed to look dominant. I noticed great plays by both Jarran Reed and Khalen Saunders to help clog up the interior, which is a great sign. For Chris Jones, working on the edge still looks like it's going to be an adjustment. He was caught on the aforementioned end-around, when he had edge protection duties. On third-down, Jones shifted inside and that's where the magic happened. He managed a sack on 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance. Mike Danna got the start opposite Jones on the outside and he looked solid, notching a pair of pressures against Mike McGlinchey. Coming back to Saunders, he also flashed some pass-rush ability that we haven't seen out of him to this point in his career. Definitely an encouraging showing from this group early on.

Ups-and-downs for a rookie

Devon Key has been having a stellar training camp, even earning some action with the first-team defense. His first snap of the preseason, however, was disastrous. Mike Hughes got beat in coverage and Key had a chance to stop a huge play by the 49ers. Unfortunately, the play resulted in an 80-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lance and a welcome to the NFL moment for the rookie. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426711630713294849 Later, Key redeemed himself a bit with a heads-up play. The Chiefs had the 49ers backed up against their own 1-yard line and Lance unleashed a pass to TE Charlie Woerner. Again, Key was on a bit of an island as the last line of defense for Kanas City. If he didn't make a play it would have been a 99-yard touchdown. Instead, it was a 34-yard reception, with Key taking a good angle and wrapping up cleanly. This was some great mental toughness from the rookie to bounce back from a disastrous play and ensure that another didn't happen.

