Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Giants Week 8

An eventful first half resulted in a modest 14-10 lead for the Kansas City Chiefs. The story of the game so far has been the impressive play of the Chiefs’ defense with an interception by Willie Gay Jr. and a few stops. Unfortunately, the offense has continued to struggle with Patrick Mahomes throwing a first-quarter interception and nearly throwing more picks in the contest. There is some good to take away from the offense tonight with a new development in the ground game.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half of the Chiefs’ “Monday Night Football” game vs. the Giants:

Red zone offense still a struggle for Kansas City

The Chiefs had the perfect opening drive, marching down the field in thirteen plays only to have it end in an interception that should have been set to Benny Hill’s “Yakety Sax.” This is an area that Kansas City actively worked to improve during the offseason, and they’ve not made much ground there.

The reason they were perfect on the opening drive (save for the red zone) is that Patrick Mahomes didn’t try and do too much. So it’s astounding that when they get into the red zone, they run into the teeth of the defense on first down, run a trick play with Travis Kelce taking the direct snap, and on third down with a long distance to go the interception is popped up.

The Chiefs need to stick with the script, and simply take what the defense gives them in the passing game moving forward. As soon as they get behind schedule, that’s when bad things start to happen with the offense.

Daniel Sorensen, Ben Niemann continue to be liabilities

The Chiefs have decreased the role of former starting safety Daniel Sorensen. He’s no longer the starting free safety, but he is still on the field in personnel groupings with three safeties on the field. It would just so happen that the longest gain on the night was Giants QB Daniel Jones throwing into Sorensen’s coverage.

Ben Niemann is still on the field in the Chiefs’ base personnel package. He also replaces Willie Gay Jr. in the nickel defense for Kansas City. He has also been struggling in coverage tonight, giving up the Chiefs’ first touchdown in the second quarter.

At some point, when certain players are constantly unable to execute, the coaching staff needs to recognize the pattern and give someone else a chance. To put players who are performing better on the bench simply because of the veteran status of others is malpractice with how this team is currently performing.

Derrick Gore is the running back the Chiefs need

The Chiefs unleashed their very own version of Gale Sayers on the NFL during the first half of “Monday Night Football” against the Giants — and it was glorious. Kansas City added Derrick Gore to the 53-man roster from the practice squad when Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered his injury against the Bills in Week 5.

Gore has looked like the best running back on the roster for the Chiefs tonight. He managed two series as the lead-back with nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He had a long carry of 10 yards, running tough with some explosion to his game. Mostly, Gore looked like exactly what Kansas City has needed to get the ground game going.

Hopefully, the team will lean on Gore more in the second half and perhaps even moving forward this season.

