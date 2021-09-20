Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 2

An exciting first half of “Sunday Night Football” between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens is in the books, with the good guys leading 21-17 at the break.

This game got off to a quick start for both teams, with plenty of action and scoring in the first quarter. Things settled down a bit for both teams as we got into the second quarter. The Chiefs get the ball at the half, but this has the makings of a slugfest down to the very last possession. It may just come down to which team is plays the most mistake-free football in the second half.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half of the Chiefs’ Sunday night showdown with the Ravens:

The run game is still the Kryptonite of the Kansas City defense

I don't know what it is about defending the running game for Kansas City, but this team is just not all that great at it. Through the first half of play, the Ravens have amassed 165 yards on the ground including a touchdown run. Frankly, the Chiefs are probably lucky that they don't have more rushing yards. It feels like they're pacing to miss just as many tackles this week as they did last week. They've done an especially poor job containing the quarterback run with Lamar Jackson basically getting anything he wants on the ground game, save for Nick Bolton sniffing out a QB keeper on the first play of the game. The Chiefs did a better job in the second quarter, but they need to figure out a way to tighten up against the run in the second half when guys has tired legs.

Tyrann Mathieu was missed in Week 1 and needed in Week 2

Mathieu missed the first week of the 2021 NFL season after a bout with COVID-19. He has proven today, against the Baltimore Ravens, that his presence was sorely missed. In three defensive drives, the Honey Badger already is tied for the NFL's lead in interceptions with two, including a pick-six on the third play of the game. Mathieu is not just the heart and soul of this defense as the acting leader on the field, he's also one of the most talented playmakers on the team. He was spotted on the sideline getting oxygen after his second interception, so he's still clearly getting his legs under him in his return. This first half is yet another reminder that the Chiefs need to do everything humanly possible to retain Mathieu, who is an impending free agent this offseason.

Ravens changed up the defensive gameplan

Ravens DC Wink Martindale didn't stick to his old, stale, blitz-heavy gameplan against Patrick Mahomes during the first half. He's going with what's called a layered rush. Basically, the defensive backs are jamming the Chiefs' receivers at the line of scrimmage and when Mahomes begins to improvise, they have guys coming off their assignment at the second level to go after Mahomes. On one drive in the second half, the changeup had a clear impact on Mahomes. On the following offensive drive for Kansas City, he seemed to have a better feel for it. Andy Reid also seemed to reign Mahomes in a bit with some good scheming and it looks like he'll have to continue to do that some more in the second half.

