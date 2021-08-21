Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs’ second preseason game of the year is underway as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals. The first half of the game is officially in the books, with the Chiefs winning 10-0. It was an eventful first half for Kansas City, with plenty to take away as we head into the locker room for halftime.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

The offensive line's Week 1 performance wasn't a fluke

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The starting offensive line for the Chiefs picked up right where they left off in preseason Week 1. The first carry from Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a 7-yard run, with a massive lane opened up for him. Guys like Lucas Niang, Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey really flashed in the run game on the drive. Humphrey, Smith and Joe Thuney looked like such easy movers in the screen passing game too. That's good news given Andy Reid's penchant for screen passes. I look forward to seeing some of the more unique concepts they have planned for the season. Most importantly, the pocket held up beautifully for Patrick Mahomes throughout the entire 15-play opening drive. They did a solid job on the second and third drives too, with the only real pressure coming on blitzes. On Mahomes' final snap before he was replaced by Chad Henne, the pocket was clean and he had a chance to step up, but he fled to the outside. That's something he has emphasized that he wants to clean up and work on. Another important carryover from Week 1, the starting offensive line wasn't once flagged. Through roughly three-quarters of play, they haven't been flagged for a penalty a single time.

Defense having their way with the Cardinals

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

It feels like an overreaction, but from top to bottom, the Chiefs' starting defense looks really stinking good. Coverage has been tight, tackling has been on point and the pass-rush looks indomitable at times. A number of players built on their preseason Week 1 performances and upped the ante in preseason Week 2. Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed had some big-time stops that saved chunk plays from happening. Chris Jones and Anthony Hitchens both had sacks, with Jones making Cardinals OT DJ Humphries look silly. The entire defensive line is getting pressure and creating some issues for Kyler Murray and the rest of the offense for the Cardinals. Sure, the Cardinals are missing Justin Pugh, Maxx Williams and DeAndre Hopkins. They've still got plenty of starters out there, though. They had negative yardage through their first three offensive drives against the Chiefs' starting defense. That's just a huge development for Kansas City if it holds into the regular season.

Darwin Thompson isn't going down without a fight

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Darwin Thompson didn't have a great first week of preseason play, but he followed it up with some nice runs in preseason Week 2. He had some snaps with the first team as the Chiefs pulled Clyde Edwards-Helaire early and Darrel Williams left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He had the long carry in the first half with an 11-yard run. He also got the most carries, with five attempts, totaling in the top rushing yardage of the second half with 28 yards. He showed some nice vision and patience running the ball on those five carries. Thompson is likely battling for a roster spot with Jerick McKinnon, so he needs to continue to make these snaps count. Tonight, he's proven that he's not going away without a fight.

Mecole Hardman, Patrick Mahomes not on the same page

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman and Patrick Mahomes had some miscues throughout the first half. Hardman was targeted six times and the first two plays were nice competitions, but the ensuing four passes were all incomplete. Two of those plays stand out as particularly frustrating, one on Mahomes and the other Hardman. The first play: Mahomes targeted the third-year wideout deep in the endzone but overthrew an open Hardman. Had he dropped it in the bucket, it would have been a touchdown. The second play: Near the endzone, Hardman and Mahomes were not on the same page on a crossing route. Mahomes got visibly frustrated with Hardman in the huddle after the play. The next pass was Mahomes' last pass of the night, an interception that he forced, likely with some frustration carrying over from the play prior. https://twitter.com/EddieHigh/status/1428885044337250313 These two need to find a way to get on the same page before the regular season begins. Thankfully, Hardman made up for any early missteps in the game with a beautiful touchdown grab delivered by Chad Henne near the end of the first half. [listicle id=96751]

