Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Vikings preseason Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start against the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale, leading the NFC North foe 21-3 at halftime.

The starters played less than a quarter, but Andy Reid saw enough action to know that they’re ready for the regular season. Ever since it has been a story of backups battling for a chance at a spot on the 53-man roster.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

Offense looking like a well-oiled machine

After a few less-than-stellar appearances in preseason Week 1 and Week 2, the Chiefs' starting offense showed up to play in preseason Week 3. Facing the most starters on defense they'd faced all preseason, Patrick Mahomes and his band of merry men were playing with their hair on fire for the first two series on offense. Both times that Mahomes and the starters were on the field they scored touchdowns. The first time around it was a five-play drive that included Tyreek Hill dusting now-Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland for a 35-yard touchdown. The second drive took twice as many plays, but the results were still the same with Mahomes finding Blake Bell in the red zone for six. The starting offensive line was stellar in both run blocking and pass protection. They'll have finished the preseason allowing no sacks and few pressures on Mahomes. All-in-all, this was exactly the type of performance that we'd hoped to see from the offense after the first two games. They're putting everything together ahead of the regular season and really starting to hit their stride right when the games begin to count.

Three Chiefs make cases for roster spots

With roster cuts on the horizon, three Chiefs players really justified a case to make the 53-man roster. After getting publicly shamed for his special teams play by coordinator Dave Toub, Demarcus Robinson stood out on both of the Chiefs' scoring drives on offense. He caught two tough passes across the middle of the field, totaling 30 yards. Love for Jody Fortson has many fans putting veteran TE Blake Bell on the cutting block, but he also had a stellar first quarter. Not only did he prove himself as a blocker, but he caught a touchdown pass in the red zone delivered by an improvising Patrick Mahomes. The play also occurred with all four tight ends on the field, suggesting that the Chiefs just might keep all four guys. Finally, Marcus Kemp proved his viability on both special teams and on offense. He had a beautiful tackle on a kick return where he turned the corner on a Vikings specialist like he was a 5-time All-Pro edge rusher. He caught a contested 23-yard touchdown pass to close out the first half too. That's not a guy that you cut, that's a guy that you celebrate.

Lightweight Anthony Hitchens is the best Anthony Hitchens

The Chiefs drafted linebackers in the second round in back-to-back drafts and it seems to have lit some sort of fire under Anthony Hitchens. He deliberately cut some weight this offseason and it's really showing up in every facet of his game. He's faster in coverage, he's moving better against the run and he looks much quicker on the blitz. Hitchens really looks like the best version of himself right now. He's certainly the best version that we've seen in Kansas City. Let's hope that it persists during the regular season too.

Shane Buechele ahead of Chad Henne?

When the Chiefs told Patrick Mahomes that his night was over, they had a new plan for backup quarterback snaps in mind. Shane Buechele, who has been phenomenal during the preseason to this point, got an opportunity to play with the second-team offense ahead of typical backup QB Chad Henne. It's a curious decision by the brass in Kansas City. It feels like the Chiefs already were going to have a hard time getting Buechele through to the practice squad, but any ground gained here will only make it more difficult. He did gain some ground tonight too. Buechele finished the half 14-of-22 for 126 yards and a touchdown. Do they intend to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster? Is there a chance that Buechele could unseat a player like Henne? Are they building up trade value for the rookie signal-caller out of SMU? This is certainly a situation to monitor moving forward. [listicle id=97242]

