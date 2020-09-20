Key takeaways from first half of Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers currently lead the Chiefs at the halfway mark by the score of 14-6.

Here are a few things that have stood out:

The stage ain’t too big

In a surprising manner, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert made the start after Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a chest injury. After two quarters of play, Herbert has played very well. Herbert ran for the first Chargers touchdown in SoFi Stadium history after scampering for four yards. He then followed that up with a 14-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Guyton. Herbert is currently 13-of-20 for 195 yards and a touchdown, with the majority of his passes coming in the short-intermediate parts of the field.

Defense is dominating

The Chargers made the point before the start of the season that they needed to blitz more. Los Angeles has been sending out a multitude of blitz packages and the Chiefs have been unable to counter. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had very little time to throw the ball. As a result, Mahomes has thrown for 60 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-19 passing. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery continues to be a force, as he’s lived in the backfield and had a blocked extra point.

Offensive line is rolling

Despite missing Bryan Bulaga, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, the Chargers offensive line has been dominant against a stout Chiefs defensive line, giving Herbert an ideal amount of time to throw. But the area that they’ve been strong as ever is in the run-blocking department. Between Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, they’ve amassed 106 yards on 23 carries. They’ve opened up some lanes in the screen game, as well.