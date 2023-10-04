Key stretch for Seahawks will say plenty about NFC playoff tree

As the Cowboys and 49ers prepare to meet in a critical early-season-sort-of showdown with an outcome that will likely resonate into January, it's important to remember that other teams will be significant factors in determining the top seeds in the NFC.

The Eagles, obviously. The Lions, clearly. The Seahawks. Definitely.

There's a key four-game stretch for Seattle that will go a long way toward determining the composition of the playoff tree for the NFC in 2023. It starts on Thanksgiving night, when the Seahawks host the 49ers. One week later, the Seahawks travel to Dallas. The following Sunday, Seattle visits San Francisco. Then, the Eagles come to town.

With an overtime win over the Lions already in hand, the Seahawks can seize the top seed by running that gauntlet successfully.

It won't be easy, obviously. The defense is good enough to do it. The question mark is the offense. Can it handle defenses like those amassed by the 49ers, Cowboys, and Eagles?

We'll find out on the field. Starting Thanksgiving night. And assuming the Seahawks will keep doing what they've done so far this season.