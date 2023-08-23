Key storylines to watch for Week 2 of high school football in Southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE — High school football season is literally heating up and we're only in Week 2. (Sorry for the weather joke.)

From game-winning drives to upsets, there was no shortage of drama across Southwestern Indiana for the season openers. Will this Friday provide more of the same? Let's dive into a few storylines to follow.

High school football in SW Indiana: Complete coverage from the 2023 season

Are we in for another Mater Dei-Castle thriller?

These matchups between the Wildcats and Knights always seem to come down to the wire. The last three meetings have been decided by one possession each and a combined 13 points. Mater Dei has won the last two after Castle took the previous three.

Castle’s Jersey Wells (5) receives the punt as the Castle Knights play the North Huskies at John Lidy Field in Newburgh, Ind., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Wildcats (1-0) have turned to new faces after winning state last fall, but they defeated Central 35-12 in their opener. Considering the Knights are a more formidable opponent, a Mater Dei win on Friday would be impressive to see the team seemingly not skip a beat. Still, Castle (0-1) has veteran playmakers and nearly came away with a Week 1 victory over North, which scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute to escape by a score of 21-14.

Castle wants to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2010 while Mater Dei seeks its third consecutive 2-0 beginning. This is a historically close series that Mater Dei took a 25-24 all-time lead in last fall. And given the stakes are so high once again, there could be another dramatic finish in line in Newburgh.

Can Vincennes Lincoln make a statement by defeating Reitz?

It would be the upset of the season, at least to this point.

The Alices (1-0) trended upward last year behind Southern Indiana Athletic Conference Player of the Year Xander Hunt's standout quarterback play, which Reitz experienced when he ran for 167 yards and scored a touchdown. Although Reitz won 31-28, it was the closest game it played during the regular season.

Vincennes Lincoln's Xander Hunt (1) dives over the Castle defense for a touchdown during their game at John Lidy Field in Paradise, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Vincennes has the experience of being that close to an upset. It could play a factor come Friday in the Reitz Bowl.

The 4A No. 3-ranked Panthers (1-0) have won all three meetings since the Alices re-joined the SIAC and lead the all-time series 31-4-2. So, history is not on Vincennes Lincoln's side as it goes against the favorite to win the conference again.

An upset, however, would propel the Alices into title contention and send a message around the league about their potential.

Who escapes unbeaten: North or Memorial?

Heading over to the East Side, another prominent matchup for the SIAC awaits when North visits Memorial after both won their openers.

Each is solid at quarterback with a plethora of offensive weapons. One of North's biggest strengths remains its running game while Memorial's showed an all-around effort getting past Jasper last week. One fun stat to watch: In the last four meetings, North has won during even-numbered years and Memorial was victorious in odd years.

North aims to take another step forward toward its goals by winning consecutive games against Memorial for the first time since 2011-12. The Huskies also started 2-0 in 2020. The 4A No. 7 Tigers last started 2-0 in 2019, the year they won state.

Southridge's Hudson Allen (5) runs the ball as the Southridge Raiders play the Gibson Southern Titans at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Week 1: Inside North's game-winning drive over Castle that set the tone for its season

Who will bounce back from Week 1 losses?

Mount Vernon : The Wildcats are a veteran team, but they are still adjusting to a new head coach. They gave up 350 yards on the ground in their 49-21 loss to North Posey, and their next game against South Spencer (1-0) won't be a cakewalk considering the Rebels seem on the rise.

Southridge : After getting blown out by Heritage Hills 45-13, the Raiders hope to bounce back in their home opener against Boonville. The Pioneers have a young quarterback, and Southridge has never lost consecutive games under Scott Buening.

Gibson Southern : The 3A No. 9 Titans also look to show resilience after a 36-6 loss to Boyle County, a three-time defending Kentucky state champion. Another out-of-state foe awaits with Mount Carmel (Illinois) — surprisingly, these teams have never met despite being about a 20-minute drive away.

Jasper : Remember the last time the Wildcats played Harrison? Surely they do. Jasper lost 20-15 to Harrison last Week 2 and will look for its offense to break out to avoid an 0-2 start. It would create a steep uphill battle in the SIAC standings.

Tecumseh: Things are different in Lynnville this fall. Tecumseh graduated many of its playmakers and struggled in last week's 41-13 loss to South Spencer. There's also plenty of room to improve, and Pike Central could be an opponent to get things going against.

What a win could mean for Bosse or Central

A losing streak will end at Central Stadium on Friday.

These teams have not had much to celebrate lately as Central has dropped its last 14 games and Bosse has lost nine straight since defeating the Bears last season. A win for either side could spark some momentum as each program looks to get out of the SIAC's basement.

Bosse only won four times in the previous two seasons and half came against Central. Certainly, defeating the Bears for the third year in a row is a motivating factor. Meanwhile, the Bears are looking for their first win of the Brandon Artis era.

Something has to give.

Week 2 Evansville-area high school football schedule

Bosse (0-1) at Central (0-1), 8 p.m.

Mater Dei (1-0) at Castle (0-1), 8 p.m.

North (1-0) at Memorial (1-0), 8 p.m.

Jasper (0-1) at Harrison (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln (1-0) at Reitz (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood (1-0) at Washington (0-1), 6 p.m.

Boonville (1-0) at Southridge (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Perry Central (0-1) at Forest Park (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Tecumseh (0-1) at Pike Central (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Gibson Southern (0-1) at Mount Carmel (Illinois) (0-0), 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon (0-1) at South Spencer (1-0), 7 p.m.

North Posey (1-0) at Princeton (0-1), 7 p.m.

Tell City (1-0) at Heritage Hills (1-0), 7 p.m.

