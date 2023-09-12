Key stats from Penn State’s win over Delaware

Penn State is now 2-0 this season after dominating Delaware on Saturday. It was a game that they were expected to win in convincing fashion and they did just that.

With the Nittany Lions expected to have a successful season, it’s important for them to look as good as possible and rack up style points to look appealing for the selection committee.

While wins over FCS programs won’t factor heavily into the process of making the College Football Playoff, it still shows the firepower that Penn State has to offer.

As always, there are things to take away from the game. Here are some key stats from Penn State’s victory over Delaware.

4

Drew Allar continues to shine as the starting quarterback of Penn State. He only threw four incompletions on Saturday, finishing with a stat line of 22 of 26 for 204 yards and a touchdown.

It’s not a stat line that blows anyone away or will please fans who want him to win the Heisman trophy, but he looks completely in control of this offense and is super calm against live competition.

315

It was a great day for the Nittany Lions runners on Saturday. Kaytron Allen led the way with 103 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Redshirt senior Trey Potts added 59 yards and Nick Singleton finished with 47 yards and three touchdowns.

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula was also able to show what he can do with his legs, running for 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Four rushers averaged over five yards per carry on Saturday.

58

The Penn State defense only allowed 58 total yards passing. This is against a high powered passing offense at the FCS level who prides themselves on getting the ball out quickly.

They only allowed six completions all game, completely stifling what Delaware wanted to do on offense.

Two important things that Penn State needed to focus on coming in was not giving up sacks and not turning the ball over.

They accomplished that goal Saturday, not giving up a single sack and not turning the ball over despite Allen putting the ball on the ground before it was recovered by Penn State.

Sacks will continue to be something monitored throughout the season, but if the Nittany Lions limit turnovers the rest of the year, they’ll give themselves a shot to win any big game they’re in.

2

After not forcing a single turnover against West Virginia, Penn State was able to force two against Delaware. Dominic DeLuca returned an interception for a touchdown and they were able to recover a fumble.

The Penn State defense was too much for the FCS level program, but having players start forcing turnovers is a good sign for the rest of the season going forward.

14

14 players on the defense recorded a solo tackle on Saturday. This is an extremely deep unit with multiple playmakers at every level. In games like ones against teams similar to Delaware, many of the young players will get reps.

These players were able to get in the game and showcase what they can do, highlighting that the future is bright for the program.

