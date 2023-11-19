Key stats from Penn State’s victory over Rutgers

Penn State extended their dominant winning streak over Rutgers on Saturday, but it wasn’t easy or pretty.

The 27-6 victory had an injury to Drew Allar that forced backup quarterback Beau Pribula into the most extended action of his career so far.

The running game carried the load down the stretch and the Nittany Lions were able to give their seniors one last win in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd.

There will be a lot of speculation about the quarterback situation starting with health and moving into offensive effectiveness as Penn State stares down the season finale and a bowl game.

But for now, the Nittany Lions can enjoy their 17th straight win over Rutgers.

Here are key stats from Saturday.

3

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State defense was able to force three turnovers on Saturday. Two of them were fumbles and one was an interception. It was talked about as a key to this game ahead of kick off and the defense was able to deliver.

They already owned the best turnover differential in the country and now extended that margin against Rutgers.

234

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Nittany Lions finished with 234 yards rushing after their running game was able to get going in the second half mainly due to the element that Pribula brings to that area of the offense. Penn State has been able to chew up yards on the ground in other games this season, but they averaged six yards per carry on Saturday and had explosive runs.

Really everyone involved in the running game contributed and it was a good showing for this element of the offense that looked broken throughout the season.

71

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Sticking with the running theme, Pribula finished with 71 yards rushing on eight carries with a touchdown. He had an explosive run of 39 yards down the right sideline and opened up the running backs to start gashing Rutgers. It’s clear that with him on the field, more chances in the running game increase.

1

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State had one penalty all Saturday. The lone foul was a false start that went backed up the Nittany Lions only two yards because they were deep into their own territory. It’s an extremely impressive feat considering Rutgers is a physical team and puts pressure on opposing offenses. The defense not getting any penalties either is another example of how solid that unit is.

99

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into Saturday, Rutgers was averaging 169.6 yards per game on the ground and ranked 50th in the country in rushing offense.

Penn State stifled that attack, holding them to 99 yards on the ground, while also forcing two fumbles. Rutgers only averaged 2.4 yards per carry as their bludgeoning ground game was silenced.

4

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most talked about true freshman for Penn State heading into the season was Tony Rojas. He recorded four tackles on Saturday with one being solo and one-and-a-half being tackles for loss.

The future is bright for this defense with Rojas leading the way as he gets more playing time before next season.

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s best wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith had zero catches in the game. Overall, only seven passes were completed as Allar got hurt and Pribula only attempted one.

The running game was good enough to get this victory on Saturday, but the offense can’t operate like that in the bowl game if they are invited to another high-profile event.

44.4

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the third down conversion percentage of the Nittany Lions on Saturday. They went 4-9 on the down that has been given a ton of attention after their incompetence against Ohio State and Michigan.

Penn State came into the game with a 40.9% conversion rate on third down, ranking 54th in the country. If they got a first down at the 44.4% rate they did against Rutgers, then the Nittany Lions would be tied with Ohio State and Missouri for 28th best conversion rate.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire