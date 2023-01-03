Key stats from Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah

Penn State head coach James Franklin and quarterback Sean Clifford have at times been easy punching bags any time something doesn’t go well for Penn State. But there was little room for criticism for either as Penn State capped the 2022 season with a 35-21 win in the Rose Bowl over Pac-12 champion Utah, and the box score certainly backs that up.

Here is a look at some of the key stats from Penn State’s second all-time Rose Bowl championship.

Sean Clifford, Penn State QB: 16-of-22, 279 yards, 2 TD

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

You could not have scripted a better ending to the [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] legacy at Penn State. Clifford was named the game’s offensive MVP of the game after putting a brilliant cap on his lengthy Penn State career. Fortunately, Clifford was able to relish in the closing moments with a fitting sendoff from the field and cherish the final moments of the win with his teammates on the sideline.

Nick Singleton, Penn State RB

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores on an 87 yard run in the third quarter against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s freshman running back sensation [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season thanks in large part to his 87-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave Penn State the go-ahead score. Singleton rushed seven times for 120 yards and scored two touchdowns. If not for Clifford, Singleton made a case for consideration for offensive MVP honors as well.

Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State: 8 tackles, 1.5 sack, 1 INT

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) makes an interception against the Utah Utes in the third quarter in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] earned the game’s defensive MVP award after doing a little bit of everything for the Nittany Lions. Brown had the big interception in the second half that helped turn the game entirely in Penn State’s favor. He also was active in the backfield with 1.5 sacks and a game-high eight tackles.

Keandre Lambert-Smith, Penn State WR: 3 receptions, 124 yards, 1 TD

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Without Parker Washington available, [autotag]Keandre Lambert-Smith[/autotag] came up with a terrific performance to help the Penn State passing game. Lambert-Smith got behind a defender on a critical third down play at the start of the fourth quarter and raced 87-yards for a touchdown to put Penn State up two scores. It turned out to be the game’s winning score as Utah added a late touchdown with the game all but officially decided.

Penn State defense: -46 TFL yards

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is pressured by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Rising escaped and scrambled for a 6 year gain. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Once Utah quarterback Cam Rising was knocked out of the game (he returned to the Utah sideline in street clothes), the Penn State defense smelled blood in the water and brought the heat on backup quarterback Bryson Barnes. Penn State’s defense combined for six sacks and nine tackles for a loss, bringing the Utah offense down for a combined loss of 46 yards on those nine tackles. Ji’Ayir Brown and [autotag]Chop Robinson[/autotag] each had 1.5 tackles for a loss.

Penn State turnover margin: +2

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s defense forced a pair of interceptions, one against each Utah quarterback, and that is always a good sign. But the offense also protected the football and did not lose control of the football once. Penn State turned one interception into a touchdown drive in the first half to put the first points on the scoreboard.

