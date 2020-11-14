Key stats and metrics Cardinals must have in mind to beat the Bills

The Arizona Cardinals are favorites to beat the Buffalo Bills this weekend, even though Buffalo is 7-2 this season and has won three games in a row. If the Cardinals are going to win and improve to 6-3, there are some key stats they will have to have or meet to beat them.

The Cardinals get an early lead

Miami Dolphins Vs Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will often speak about starting the game fast. It will be critical against the Bills. They need to get a lead early. Why? Since last season, the Bills are 10-0 if they have the lead after the first quarter and 14-0 when they have the lead at halftime. They have 17 total wins over the last two years. Only three have come when they trailed at halftime.

They must limit the Bills' rushing attack

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills average 100.3 rushing yards per game. They are 3-17 since 2017 when they rush for fewer than 100 yards in a game as a team. It isn't just the total, either. It is the individual plays as well. The Cardinals must bottle up the run game. Since last season, the Bills are 14-2 if they have at least 10 rushing plays of four yards or more.

Hold the Bills to 21 points or fewer

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While many (including myself) expect a shootout, trends say the Cardinals should be very wary about that. The Bills are 11-0 since 2019 when they score 22 points or more. The Cardinals allow an average of 22.6 points per game this season to their opponents. The Bills have only six wins since the start of last season when they score 21 or fewer.

Limit Josh Allen's effectiveness as a passer

Allen's accuracy and completion percentage is significantly better than in previous years. He is completing 68.9% of his passes this season. His career average is 59.9%. In the last two seasons, the Bills are 13-1 when he completes more than 62% of his passes in a game. If he has more than 227 passing yards in a game, the Bills are 11-2 since last season.

