Key stats, game balls, juicy tidbits from Cowboys’ Week 8 loss

Mike McCarthy threw the kitchen sink along with QB Ben DiNucci at the Eagles, but it wasn’t enough. The Dallas Cowboys lost their third straight game to fall to 2-6 on the year, in what was one of the strangest Sunday Night games in awhile. This game epitomized NFC East football, in all its ugly glory.

Dallas remained competitive, taking the lead 9-7 going into halftime, but were unable to limit their mistakes in the second half. The club went scoreless, while Philadelphia capitalized on the Cowboys’ turnovers and some help from the referees along the way.