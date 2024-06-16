Key Spalletti quotes on Italy’s attitude, winning the Euros and Spain

Luciano Spalletti reflected on Italy’s win over Albania at a post-match press conference attended by Football Italia last night and said that just one thing can ‘save’ the Azzurri if they are to win the Euros.

Spalletti met the media at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund last night after a post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The Azzurri conceded an early goal against Albania, but the CT was delighted with the reaction as Italy scored twice in 16 minutes to turn the game around.

“These things can happen because we switched off, but we need to appreciate the desire to try to play football even when it gets tough. To try and play that open pass even in a difficult situation,” said the CT.

“You need to be able to acknowledge and recognize when you become unconscious in terms of looking to do something.

“We simply needed to keep things nice and tidy there because we were actually boxed in there on the corner of the pitch and we needed to get rid of the ball. But they did a really good job in many other situations to build up from the back, play to one side, switch to the other flank and come out the other way.

“If they believe they can do so, it’s great, and we should appreciate that, that’s fine. But when there is the slightest doubt, they need to do a good job and go the other way and switch things on the other side. Even create a long ball without necessarily building up from the back.

“But they were doubly good because everyone played their part in the issue of a teammate. They all spoke the right way; they didn’t just hold their hands up, drop their shoulders and amplify the teammate’s mistake. They said don’t worry these things can happen. Don’t worry, let’s get back on track. You need to share moments like these over the course of the match. Like the goalscorers. They went to hug their teammates. Of course, they celebrated with the fans, but then he went to embrace his teammate, the guy who prepared him for the goal.

“There is a finisher, but we celebrate equally if there is a challenge or a tackle or the control of a very difficult ball. We all need to share the load. They showed that they are a strong side in terms of their character as well as their skillsel. So I am very happy with the guys.”

One question was about Italy’s chances to win the Euros and Spalletti showed clear ideas.

“It’s a bit like everyone I’ve encountered ever since I became a head coach. They all said the same things to me. Even my senior management figures here. ‘Gaffer what matters is to win.’

“Everyone’s able to say that to you. Ever since I started coaching kids I’ve heard: ‘What matters is winning.’ No. What matters is playing good football. If I am the head coach of the Italian national team, it is because of my teams…I probably shouldn’t say that. It’s better not to say that.

“In order to be Italy’s head coach, in order to strive for what you were saying, we only have one route to do so. Play good football. If we don’t play good football, there are teams that are better than us. If you go and play with the same things that the better teams have, then they will win. They know how to do everything. They are physical. We were a bit deep in the first half so we need to keep the ball a bit more. We need to come up with different solutions in order to try to sort out the gap that exists with certain teams.

“Everyone knows that. The only thing that can serve us is our brand of football and being a team. Otherwise, we are not able to get to the highest level of European football. Of course, when you play football, you need to be mean, clinical, and physical, but this is the right route forward in order to dream about the thing you were alluding to in your question.”

Italy’s next match is against Spain on Thursday so Spalletti was asked if he is planning to use a different system or change the line-up slightly, perhaps by including an extra striker.

“Spain will probably set up differently based on how we played tonight,” said the coach.

“They are going to squeeze us a little bit more. The fact that the team drops off. When we bring the ball to the centre-backs and give it to the goalkeeper, the fact that we drop in…we need to move the ball more quickly because we did badly on occasions tonight, but against Spain, we will probably play the ball forward more. Be more direct. Probably against Spain we’ll have the opportunity because they tend to be more aggressive. They bite and press. So there may be a way to go and play behind the defensive line. Because there is the same number of players.

“In terms of knowing how to play, what matters is who can do it more quickly, who can do it more frequently, and who can do it at the right time. Those who are really willing to make the most of that split second. If you lose the time there, you won’t necessarily get the ball back or get the space back because they are quick at closing you down. It will be a different game, a completely new match. It’s difficult that we are going to see something similar to what we saw tonight.”

Italy meet Spain at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday, June 20, 2024. La Roja secured a 3-0 win over Croatia on their EURO 2024 debut on Saturday.