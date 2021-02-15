Here are the key Seattle Seahawks players that made PFF’s top free agent list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2021 NFL season is only less than a month away from, which means free-agency will be ramping up here soon.

That is a time where fans get excited about players that could be added to the roster, while obviously being worried about certain players moving on to a different team,

The Seattle Seahawks have about 26 members of the 2020 roster heading into free agency this year, and a few key players are included to be hitting the market here soon.

PFF makes a list of the top 151 free agents every year that will be hitting the marketing once the new season starts in a month.

And about half a dozen of those players are Seahawks, which will make this year very interesting.

Here the six players that PFF rates as the top Seahawks when it comes to free agency this coming offseason.

CB Shaquill Griffin (37)

CB Quinton Dunbar (53)

RB Chris Carson (58)

LB K.J. Wright (66)

RB Carlos Hyde (121)

WR David Moore (123)

It is no surprise that these players, in particular, made the list. All the players had a productive year for the 12-4 Seahawks this last season.

This offseason is set to be the most interesting for the Seahawks in recent memory.

Besides having key players hitting free agency, the Seahawks have a limited amount of cap space and also will be searching for an offensive lineman to keep Russell Wilson in the process.

It is going to be a lot to cover when the new season starts in March, and the NBC Sports Northwest will be here to cover all the moves that Seattle will be making during free agency.