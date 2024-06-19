Key Scotland conundrums Clarke must solve

There is no room for error now.

In a few hours, Scotland will take on Switzerland in Cologne knowing something other than another defeat must be salvaged to realistically keep their Euro 2024 dream alive.

There were so many talking points as to where it all went wrong in the 5-1 hiding from Germany on matchday one and BBC Sport Scotland's pundits have tried to answer them...

Conundrum one - the goalkeeper

Angus Gunn came in for criticism for some of the goals conceded at the Allianz Arena on Friday night, with some pundits and fans suggesting a switch with either Zander Clark or Liam Kelly may be on the cards

Leanne Crichton: The goalkeeper situation doesn't change in my opinion. I don't think you change it after the first game, regardless of how you feel about the performance.

I don't think Zander Clark or Liam Kelly would be a huge difference, simply because Gunn has been Scotland's number one in the qualifying campaign.

There has to be a bit of belief instilled in Gunn and that can come from one moment, a big save or something early in the game.

Neil McCann: The goalkeeper is Angus Gunn.

I don't see any reason to change, although I clearly have been critical of Angus for the first, his part in the third, and for not being better for the fifth goal on Friday.

But I wouldn't change him. He's earned the right through qualification. I still think he's the best goalkeeper in the squad, although Zander Clark is pushing for that.

Steven Thompson: It wasn't Angus Gunn's best game on Friday by a long stretch, but he's the number one and I don't think Clarke will change it.

We've got good alternatives. I just think he won't change it so early in a tournament.

That's not a part of the pitch we need to be messing with at this moment.

Conundrum two - the defence

Scotland's back line was exposed repeatedly by the Germans on Friday. Centre-half Ryan Porteous will be missing through suspension, so what about the right side of the defence?

Crichton: Steve Clarke is renowned for being loyal and consistent with his team selection, so again I don't see too much changing.

Grant Hanley will come in and replace Ryan Porteous. Potentially you might see a change at right-wing-back because there's been a lot of noise made about that.

Through no fault of his own, but I don't think Anthony Ralston has played enough games this season to merit playing back-to-back games. So you might get James Forrest going in there, which I'd not object to.

Ross McCrorie may be a similar gamble to Ralston, but he's a good athlete.

McCann: I'd bring Grant Hanley into the middle, move Jack Hendry to the right, and Kieran Tierney to the left of the back three.

On the right, I'd go quite aggressive. I've done it myself and used a winger as a wing back. You can do it if you've got guys in the right centre-back position who are good enough and quick enough to cope with playing a slightly more aggressive forward player.

For me, that right wing-back is James Forrest.

He's better coming inside, but if we can have him having a go at Michel Aebischer... he scored and created a goal against Hungary, but he's a left-footed right wing-back.

If we can get Forrest going at him on his left foot on the outside, it might give us ammunition.

Thompson: I would change the formation and go with a four if it was up to me, but clearly it isn't. And quite right, too!

I'd go with Ross McCrorie, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson.

Conundrum three - Gilmour & the midfield

There have been wild cries for Billy Gilmour to be starting in Cologne after his presence was missed in midfield in Munich.

Crichton: Billy Gilmour will come in and I think Ryan Christie will drop out. That's how you solve that.

McCann: I actually left Billy out of my selection for Germany because I thought we needed Ryan Christie to give us more going forward.

I did feel Stevie would go pretty deep with the formation - and we all know what happened.

But I thought we missed Billy's composure and bravery on the ball - and taking risks to get us forward.

I'd play him and Callum McGregor in a deeper position and move McTominay forward with McGinn like a box.

Thompson: I'd play a 4-2-3-1 with Gilmour and McGregor as the two.

I think Gilmour will play. There were a lot of people who said he should have played against Germany, but I understand the reasons why he didn't.

But, without a doubt, I think he'll play here.

Conundrum four - the striker

Scotland failed to register a shot on target against Germany - their goal was an own goal - with Che Adams up front. He had little service to be fair, but should Lawrence Shankland come in?

Crichton: I think they'll back Che Adams, although I'd love Lawrence Shankland to start with John McGinn and Scott McTominay supporting.

Whether that'll happen, I'm not entirely sure.

McCann: Shankland.

That's no disrespect to Che Adams. He had no service, no supply and it was basically a running exercise.

He was off at half-time, but not because of him.

Sometimes in big games chances are at a premium, but Lawrence's goal return tells me he may just take one.

His general link-up and all-round play is fantastic. He's played under an enormous amount of pressure with Hearts as a link man as well as being a goal threat.

Thompson: It's maybe a bit unfair on Adams as he was sacrificed at half-time because of the sending off on Friday.

But I feel we need goals and to create chances. If we're talking about goals-to-games ratios, Lawrence Shankland is the best in the squad.

If there were opportunities, I'd rather Lawrence was on the end of them.