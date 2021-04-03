Key role player for Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA at the men's Final Four

Erick Smith, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The easy part is to focus on the stars of the Final Four that may be the difference in deciding the men's NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA all have players that can take over a game. However, those aren't always the guys that determine who wins or loses. Often, it is someone unexpected with a big play or big performance. Someone that an defend or hit a clutch shot when defenses focus on bigger priorities.

Each team has such a player that could pivotal. A look at who might be the one to step up when they most need it.

Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

The three-headed monster of Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs are enough to cause defenses nightmares. If Ayayi is making shots, forget about it. The junior guard from France quietly averages 11.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in the shadow of his more-heralded teammates. He's displayed a nice shooting touch from the three-point line at 38.5% which makes defenses pay should they focus attention elsewhere. The rebounding stat may be most surprising. He's only slightly behind Timme for the team lead, showing he is willing to pay attention to his responsibilities on the glass even at 6-5. A cold night from Ayayi might be the only way UCLA can pull off a shocking upset.

RANKING: 10 best college basketball players in the men's Final Four

BRACKETS: Men's and women's NCAA Tournament results and schedules

FINAL FOUR: Breaking down Baylor-Houston, Gonzaga-UCLA matchups

OPINION: This Final Four makes perfect sense, even in a bizarre men's basketball season

Adam Flagler, Baylor

When the chips were down against Villanova, Flagler was one of the Bears that stepped up in the final minutes to ensure they wouldn't make an early exit from the tournament. Just the fourth-leading scorer on the team, the reserve led Baylor with 16 points in that game. Flagler gives the Bears another option next to its All-America backcourt of Davion Mitchel and Jared Butler. He can hit an open three if defenders sag off. If they try to put pressure on him, the sophomore can penetrate for his own shot or find someone that if open. Houston must take him into account when setting up its defensive plan.

Cougars forward Justin Gorham hoists the region championship trophy after Houston defeated Oregon State in the Elite Eight.
Cougars forward Justin Gorham hoists the region championship trophy after Houston defeated Oregon State in the Elite Eight.

Justin Gorham, Houston

The Cougars are not an explosive offensive team. They rely on a defense-first philosophy, and Gorham's size inside plays a big role in them being No. 1 in the nation in field-goal percentage defense. His biggest contribution may come on the backboard. Gorham is the leader of one of the top rebounding teams in the country, especially on the offensive end. The Cougars dominated Oregon State in the Sweet 16 with 19 offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive in their narrow win. That kind of effort will be needed against Baylor to get into Monday's final.

Cody Riley, UCLA

If you're going to defend Gonzaga — and nobody really has — you have to start from the inside out. That's where Riley comes in. He has the size at 6-9 and 225 pounds to match up with Timme. The question is whether he can stay on floor long enough to provide that interior defense that would force Gonzaga to rely more on its outside shooting. Riley fouled out in the Sweet 16 win against Michigan and been in foul trouble in other tournament games. Riley's offense can also be valuable if the Bulldogs key on guards Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez. Without him on the floor, things get more challenging. His backup, Kenneth Nwuba, isn't as good a defender and hasn't scored yet this tournament.

Follow colleges reporter Erick Smith on Twitter @ericksmith

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Final Four: Key role player for Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA

Recommended Stories

  • Final Four predictions for men's NCAA Tournament games

    USA TODAY Sports' panel of experts makes its picks for Saturday's matchups between Gonzaga-UCLA and Baylor-Houston.

  • Stanford and Arizona meet in all Pac-12 NCAA Women’s Final Four title game

    It's been nearly three decades since Tara VanDerveer last won a national championship at Stanford. She'll have a chance to win her third title when the Cardinal face Pac-12 rival Arizona.

  • March Madness schedule, odds and TV info for Saturday's men's NCAA Tournament Final Four games

    The men's Final Four will be held Saturday in Indianapolis. Here's everything you need to know about the two matchups.

  • These are the players departing the Florida Gators mens’ basketball team

    Here are the five players departing the Florida Gators men's basketball team. G Tre Mann. G Ques Glover. G Noah Locke. F Osayi Osifo. C Omar Payne

  • March Madness 2021: Final Four guide with schedule, updated bracket

    Who will take home the men's 2021 NCAA tournament title? Here's everything you need to know about Final Four weekend.

  • UCLA reminded of John Wooden's legacy ahead of Final Four showdown with Gonzaga

    Reminders of UCLA coaching great have followed the Bruins during their unexpected trek from the First Four to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

  • Opinion: The gutless Atlanta Braves put themselves on the wrong side of history

    Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta following a bevy of voter suppression laws. The Braves, in response, whiffed.

  • No. 1 Stanford's Kiana Williams on playing in the Final Four in her hometown

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson speaks with No. 1 Stanford women's basketball's Kiana Williams about playing in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Adamson and Williams also touch on Stanford's come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Louisville in the Elite Eight. No. 1 Stanford faces No. 1 South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

  • Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers has foot surgery, could be out six months

    Isaiah Livers underwent surgery on his right foot, Michigan basketball announced Friday. He is expected to require at least six months to recover.

  • East Tennessee State players say their coach was pushed to resign for supporting their kneeling protests

    Jason Shay resigned after his first season as a head coach.

  • An advanced-stats look at this year's Final Four teams

    Gonzaga and Baylor breezed through their regions without much difficulty. Houston played four double-digit seeds but was still tested in a couple close games. UCLA started in the First Four and needed overtime just to advance from that — but the Bruins have kept winning ever since.

  • NCAA women's Final Four: UConn vs. Arizona and South Carolina vs. Stanford

    Led by freshman star Paige Bueckers, the UConn Huskies seek their first title since 2016. But first they face the Arizona Wildcats and Aari McDonald.

  • Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire continued to lord over two divisions as the Bellator 255 results came in on Friday night. It was the fight promotion's debut event on the Showtime network. Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez In a featherweight title rematch, Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Emmanuel Sanchez. He finished the fight with a guillotine choke in the first round of the Bellator 255 main event and featherweight grand prix semi-final. Pitbull dropped Sanchez with a picture perfect left hook, followed up with a right jab to Sanchez’s shoulder that accelerated his trip to the canvas. Freire subsequently sank in a guillotine choke to put Sanchez to sleep 4:32 into the first round. With Freire’s main event victory, the Bellator double champ advances to the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. Pitbull will meet surging undefeated no. 1 featherweight contender A.J. McKee for the Bellator featherweight championship and a $1 million dollar prize. Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee faceoff at Bellator 255 Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson decisions Neiman Gracie No. 6 ranked welterweight Jason Jackson took home the victory in the Bellator 255 co-main event over no. 3 ranked Neiman Gracie. Jackson’s victory gives the Sanford MMA product a four-fight win streak. The fight in total was rather bizarre. Jackson had top control of Gracie when his eye dragged against the cage. However, Jackson overcame the adversity and finished the fight. The decision was also seen as a head-scratcher to many, particularly Bellator color commentator and renowned former MMA referee Big John McCarthy, who believed Gracie had won the fight. The fight statistics provide logic to McCarthy’s argument, as Gracie doubled Jackson’s strikes landed (73-36) and also maintained 26 more seconds of ground control with 4:35. Bellator 255 results: Tyrell Fortune steamrolls Jack May by first-round TKO Tyrell Fortune continued his ascendance up the Bellator heavyweight division with a dominant performance over Jack May, who filled in on short notice after Matt Mitrione pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The heavyweight scrap was actually a rematch between Fortune and May after a no contest as a result of a low blow in their first bout, which took place last September. It took relatively no time for Fortune to get May to the ground. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight utilized ground and pound, along with noticeable power in his hands, to take the TKO at 3:16 into the first round. Bellator 255 results: Usman Nurmagomedov outstrikes Mike Hamel to take unanimous decision Usman Nurmagomedov added another victory to his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Hamel in a lightweight contest. Contrary to his cousin Khabib, Nurmagomedov stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight, decisively outstriking Hamel, despite a valiant effort from the MMA Lab product. With his first victory under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to an impressive 12-0. Watch the full Bellator 255 event replay Bellator 255 results Main Card Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)

  • Baylor's Kim Mulkey has wild March Madness take: 'Forget the COVID tests' at Final Four

    Mulkey offered up the novel opinion after Baylor lost to UConn in the Elite Eight.

  • Warriors, without Stephen Curry, bid to upend Raptors

    The Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the absence of star guard Stephen Curry on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla. Curry recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Thursday in his second game back since returning from a bruised tailbone. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player shot 9-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the 116-109 setback to the Heat.

  • Suns lead by 30 after 1 quarter, cruise past Thunder 140-103

    PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker scored 32 points, Chris Paul had 17 points and 12 assists, and the Phoenix Suns built a 30-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 140-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The Suns won their fifth straight game, and this one was decided in a hurry. Booker shot 11 of 20 from the field, made three 3-pointers and added five assists.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Rockets GM has no regrets about James Harden trade: 'I would for sure, 100%, do that deal again'

    “We’re not going to go down this path of intentionally trying to lose games for years on end.”

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Don’t worry: Francis Ngannou-Jon Jones fight will happen

    An Ngannou-Jones fight for the heavyweight title would be about as big as it gets in the UFC. It’s too big for the promotion to squander.