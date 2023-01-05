Key recruits to watch for Penn State football

Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season.

The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field.

Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football.

For one, the Nittany Lions have an exciting backfield of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Let’s also not forget about the defensive youth, with players like Kalen King and Abdul Carter.

James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff have continued their search to build around Drew Allar.

Let’s take a look at some of the key high school prospects to keep on your radar for Penn State football.

2024 4-star RB Stacy Gage

Stacy Gage opened his new year by announcing his list of top eight schools, and the Nittany Lions made the list.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Stacy Gage is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 200 RB from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 7 RB)https://t.co/uKjNi3IKWj pic.twitter.com/55uWVw7Eya — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2023

Gage is the number seven running back in the 2024 class. It definitely seems like Penn State has an exciting future ahead of them in their running back room. Another notable Big Ten school that is competing for Gage is Ohio State. Adding Gage would make the Nittany Lions’ backfield even more electric. He does currently have a crystal ball prediction for Oklahoma, but Gage is still an intriguing player to watch for Penn State football.

2024 4-star QB Michael Van Buren

James Franklin continues to build youth in their quarterback room. The quarterback from Maryland has Penn State in his top eight schools, with Maryland and Wisconsin being other notable schools in the mix.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 190 QB from PG County, MD is ranked as a Top 70 Player in the ‘24 Class.https://t.co/c5c5dq5kHG pic.twitter.com/QZ2I3D6qOO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2022

The Nittany Lions have Drew Allar and Beau Pribula as their quarterbacks as of right now. They did lose Christian Veilleux to Pitt recently. So, adding Van Buren would certainly build more depth in their quarterback room.

2024 4-star WR Keylen Adams

Penn State will be losing both Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL draft. That leaves them with [autotag]KeAndre Lambert-Smith[/autotag], hoping to make that big leap after the departures of two key pass-catchers.

However, the Nittany Lions still need to build depth in their wide receiver room.

Keylen Adams is a pass-catcher from Virginia who is still fairly early in his recruiting process. He doesn’t currently have a crystal ball prediction at this time, but he does have an offer from Penn State. Adams took an unofficial visit to Penn State back in October. He will be an intriguing player to watch, as the Nittany Lions look to build more depth in their wide receiver room.

