Key Real Madrid defender likely to return to full fitness in October – report

Journalist Rodra (h/t RM4Arab) has reported that Real Madrid defender David Alaba is aiming to be fully fit and back in action by October. Although he is expected to start playing again in September, he won’t be at his peak performance just yet.

It must be noted that Alaba injured his left knee on December 17, 2023, and it has been over six months since the injury ended his season and disrupted Real Madrid’s plans.

The problem was serious, mostly because it involved a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the meniscus, making his recovery process quite challenging.

As a result, Alaba had to undergo another arthroscopic surgery in Innsbruck in May, and he is still not able to run normally on the grass.

Alaba sets a goal despite involvement with Austria

Despite these challenges, Alaba has joined the Austrian national team for the Euro Cup. His role in the team is dual: he will act as both the off-field captain and a technical assistant to Ralf Rangnick.

David Alaba is likely to return to action in September. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

He aims to support and guide the younger players in the squad as Austria face tough competition in their group, which includes strong teams like France, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Meanwhile, Alaba is continuing his recovery plan with the goal of returning to top form for Real Madrid.

He has set a personal target to be able to play a full 90-minute match at a competitive level by October. Although he plans to be back on the field in September, he understands that he will need more time to reach his best form.

This upcoming year is crucial for Alaba. Not only is he recovering from a complex injury, but he also faces stiff competition for his position.

With fellow defenders Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao vying for the starting centre-back spot. Furthermore, with the uncertainty surrounding Nacho and the potential arrival of Leny Yoro, Alaba knows he has to be at his best to secure his place in the team.