Key quotes from Tom Izzo in press conference before Phil Knight Invitational

Michigan state basketball will face another tough test on Thanksgiving night when they face No. 18 Alabama in Portland, Oregon as part of the Phil Knight Invitational. If they win, they will face another tough challenge in either UConn or Oregon.

Before his team travels to Oregon, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find the key quotes from that press conference below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State basketball checks in at No. 12 in latest AP poll Game time, TV details announced for MSU's season finale at Penn State on Nov. 26 Isa Alexander's career game helps Michigan State women's basketball top CMU

MSU hoops coach Tom Izzo at the podium. Said Breslin crowd helped push the Spartans to a win Friday over Villanova, his feeling that it felt like old times. MSU took off Saturday and back to practice Sunday for the Phil Knight Invitational that starts Thursday in Portland, Ore. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo says Alabama "is different" than the other teams MSU has played "by a longshot." Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats "worked our camp for 10 years, so he knows a lot about our program." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo says the PKI "is second to none with the teams that are in it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo says MSU will leave Tuesday for Portland, which could help adjust to the time change in preparing for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff against Alabama. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo says "thank God" Jaden Akins "tweaked" his surgically repaired left foot but the X-rays were negative. Did not practice Sunday and likely not practicing today but thinks he will play Thursday, just doesn't know how much. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo also hinted that there may be a chance Akins doesn't play in the first game in Portland vs. Alabama. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo on Akins' injury with 3 games in 4 days: "If there's any question mark, we're not worried about the 3 games over the 24 that are left." Adds "It's gonna be on how Jaden feels," after they spoke with his foot specialist. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo cont. on Akins: "Of all the kids that I think could handle it, he's smart enough to handle it, he's tough enough to handle it, he's athletic enough to handle it. And the only problem I've had is I think he wants to get it all back in one game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Izzo on the PKI: "We could play good and go 0-3. This is a very, very, very good tournament." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire