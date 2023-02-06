Key quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s loss to Rutgers

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

The story of this year for Michigan State basketball has been one of missed opportunities. That was the case again this weekend when the Spartans fell to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, a game that was ripe to be won for MSU.

On Monday, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team. You can find the key quotes from that session below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Report: Former Spartan Max Christie nearly included in blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade

LOOK: FOX accidentally adds UConn to Big Ten during broadcast mistake on Saturday

Michigan State basketball blows game against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories