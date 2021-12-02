Key Quotes from Tom Izzo following No. 22 Michigan State basketball’s win over Louisville

Michigan State basketball was able to take care of business at home against Louisville on Wednesday night, however, many of the flaws we have seen this year from the Spartans have still been present.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about what he saw on the court. Below, you can find the best quotes from the game.

Izzo praises Max Christie, Malik Hall

Izzo opens with the turnovers again, says Malik Hall and Max Christie "probably won us the game." Credits his freshman guard Christie for locking down Louisville's leading scorer Noah Locke, who went scoreless and was 0-for-7. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Izzo still figuring out the turnover problem

Izzo: "I'm gonna figure it out because if we can do this with 19 turnovers … against quality teams, just think what we can do when we quit turning the damned ball over." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Izzo complimentary of his point guards

Izzo: "We got some things done, but it was a struggle, too." Credits Walker for his 10 assists and Hoggard for a strong second half after struggling in the first. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Izzo sees roles for Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks in conference play

Izzo says he sees Akins and Brooks "fitting in" to MSU's rotation heading into Big Ten play. Points to Purdue's depth and calls the Boilermakers "Noah's Ark – they're 2 of everything." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Izzo acknowledges Joey Hauser struggles, but still thinks he has more to offer

Izzo: "We gotta get more out of Joey" Hauser. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Izzo: "I know this will sound crazy, but I still think (Christie) and Hauser are my two best shooters." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Izzo says he thinks Hauser is frustrated with his play and shooting slump, "and I'm glad he's frustrated." Shows Hauser cares, and Izzo adds that he loves the forward. Says MSU fans being hard on Hauser has had an effect on him as well. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Malik Hall a 'sixth starter'

Izzo calls Malik Hall "a sixth starter. Sometimes he starts, sometimes he doesn't." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

Izzo waiting for a go-to guy to emerge

Izzo says having six players score between 9-15 points is both an asset and a problem, because a go-to guy has yet to emerge. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 2, 2021

