Key quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s win over No. 18 Wisconsin

Michigan State basketball was able to pull out one of the best wins of their season to date on Tuesday night when they knocked off No. 18 Wisconsin on the road.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team’s win. You can find the best quotes from that session below.

Izzo calls A.J. Hoggard 'The Man'

MSU coach Tom Izzo called A.J. Hoggard "the man" late and credited Hauser, Hall and Sissoko for what they did to get past Wisconsin. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 11, 2023

Izzo on Tyler Wahl's injury

Tom Izzo: "Coach Gard losing Wahl is like me losing my guy who made big plays down the stretch. "I hope he does get healthy. He's one of the better kids and players in this league."#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 11, 2023

Izzo on backup big men

Izzo says "we still feel very good about what we're getting out of Jaxson (Kohler)," but felt Carson Cooper was better mobility-wise vs. the Badgers big men. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 11, 2023

Izzo credits veteran experience for big win

Michigan State made its last 8 shots to close this one out. Izzo credits his veterans: "Experience matters" — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 11, 2023

