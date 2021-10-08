Key quotes from Tom Izzo’s Big Ten media day press conference

Andrew Brewster
Andrew Brewster
Tom Izzo is currently getting ready to lead a refreshed Michigan State basketball into a bounce back season after a difficult 2020-21 season.

On Friday, he spoke to the media at the Big Ten media day and he had some interesting nuggets for Spartan fans.

Below, you can find some of the best quotes from the presser.

Izzo isn't upset over middling preseason predictions for MSU

Izzo feels his team is better this year because of the point guard position

Izzo thinks Max Christie might be his best recruited guard since Gary Harris

Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard could play together at the same time

Izzo sees roles for Jaden Akins, Mady Sissoko and Julius Marble

