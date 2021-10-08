Key quotes from Tom Izzo’s Big Ten media day press conference

Tom Izzo is currently getting ready to lead a refreshed Michigan State basketball into a bounce back season after a difficult 2020-21 season.

On Friday, he spoke to the media at the Big Ten media day and he had some interesting nuggets for Spartan fans.

Below, you can find some of the best quotes from the presser.

Izzo isn't upset over middling preseason predictions for MSU

Izzo says MSU is deserving of its preseason predictions (sixth in the media poll.) Says his team is unproven and other teams are more proven than his — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) October 8, 2021

Izzo feels his team is better this year because of the point guard position

Tom Izzo says MSU is “better because we have a couple guys who can play the point guard position this year.” Continues to hammer the “round peg in square hole” issues from last season. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 8, 2021

Izzo thinks Max Christie might be his best recruited guard since Gary Harris

Tom Izzo says he believes Max Christie could be his best recruited guard since Gary Harris. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 8, 2021

Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard could play together at the same time

Izzo says the connection between Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoogard has been "seamless." Said there's a chance both could play together — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 8, 2021

Izzo sees roles for Jaden Akins, Mady Sissoko and Julius Marble

Izzo says Akins, Sissoko and Marble will be important role players and expects MSU to be able to “mix and match” lineups and make adjustments. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 8, 2021

