Key quotes from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the Rice win

Texas looked like a completely different team this week in their 58-0 blowout win over Rice.

Yes, it was against an inferior team and program, but the Longhorns badly needed to perform the way they did otherwise there would be some major concerns heading into Big 12 play.

Casey Thompson got the start at quarterback, and outside of one interception caused by the offensive line being inept, he had a really good game throwing two touchdowns and completing 15-of-18. However, the big story was the rushing attack.

Texas had two players in Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson rush for over 100 yards, while having four players rush for over 60 yards. Along with six rushing touchdowns, the Longhorns running game accumulated 427 yards rushing and 10.4 yards per carry.

The defense also had their best performance of the season, not allowing any big plays, and were displaying much better tackling than what we saw last week against Arkansas. The front seven was able to physically overmatch the Rice offensive line and was extremely disruptive.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed very pleased when speaking with reporters postgame.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Xavier Worthy played great. He likes getting Worthy the ball in space. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 19, 2021

Steve Sarkisian: "I love the way the we were able to run the football." — Aaron Carrara (@AC_HornSports) September 19, 2021

#Texas #Longhorns QB Casey Thompson led 7 touchdown drives in 8 possessions in a 58-0 rout of #Rice. Thompson has led Texas to points on 16 of his last 18 drives. “I imagine Casey will kind of lead the charge next week against Texas Tech,” said coach Steve Sarkisian. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) September 19, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was happy to get a blocked punt early. Said there were a lot of positives. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 19, 2021

Sarkisian speaking about Xavier Worthy: ":The thing that I like about him. He's not the biggest guy, but he has some physicality about him." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 19, 2021

"A lot of guys got to play this week and those are good building blocks for us moving forward" –Steve Sarkisian #HookEm — Aaron Carrara (@AC_HornSports) September 19, 2021

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on bouncing back: "I think first and foremost when you have to kind of take a big bite out of the humble pie, like we had to last week, we challenged the guys. We had to own it and we had to get back to work." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 19, 2021

Steve Sarkisian said Keilan Robinson "was like a rocket ship on the touchdown run." pic.twitter.com/5hc0nFudRU — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 19, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said the regular season begins next week when the Longhorns host Texas Tech and open Big 12 play — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 19, 2021