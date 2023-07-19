Key quotes from Alabama’s Nick Saban at 2023 SEC media days

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media to kick off Day 3 of SEC media days.

The gist of what Saban had to say revolved around the returning talent, the current quarterback situation, and the two new coordinators in Tuscaloosa.

Saban also noted that he likes SEC media days because it means that the season is right around the corner. Much like Alabama fans, the team itself is also eager to return to action after a “down” season. Well, that is how Crimson Tide fans, coaches, and players view it.

Roll Tide Wire highlights some of the key quotes from Saban’s time on the podium on Wednesday morning.

On the current quarterback situation

“When somebody separates themselves — and nobody knows for sure when that is, I can’t establish a timetable… it’s going to happen when it happens. Thats the way it’s going to be.”

“Everyone wants to know who the starter is. What about the backup guy who has to go in to play, like Jalen Milroe did last year?”

“It’s not done yet. There’s not a decision that needs to be made at this time, nor are we ready to make a decision at this time until somebody separates themselves.”

“We have three guys that are competing at that position right now, and all those players are getting better. It’s important for us that all those players get better. I don’t think anybody has separated themselves at this point.”

On the experience of this years team

“Experience matters, but I also think when you have young players that are hungry and have great energy and enthusiasm, that’s helpful to the team chemistry as well.”

On offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

“He’s very bright and understands the game conceptually very, very well and has done a really good job of implementing our offense and adding to it things that will benefit us in the future.”

“Tommy Rees is one of the brightest I’ve seen in a long time in this business.”

On Tony Mitchell being able to return to the team

“There’s probably some occasion where most of us in this room, including myself, did something in our life that probably wasn’t a good decision. We always want to create a path for players who made a mistake to get a second chance.”

On being able to recruit internationally

“Olaus (Alinen) is on our team and devloping nicely. We had a young man from Germany in our camp this summer and really impressed with him.”

On playing Texas in Week 2

“It’s gonna be a real challenging game, no doubt, because they have a lot of starters coming back and a lot of experience coming back and an experienced quarterback. We expect them to have an outstanding team.”

On defensive coordinator Kevin Steele

“Combination of his knowledge and experience along with knowing how we do things make him a good choice.”

