Key questions in Clarke's Scotland squad selection

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will name his Euro 2024 squad on Wednesday [SNS]

The time for debating and speculating is almost over.

On Wednesday, Steve Clarke will name his Scotland squad for this summer's Euro 2024 finals.

From a right-back dilemma and potential wildcard picks, to what an increased selection could mean, the head coach has some key questions facing him.

Here, BBC Scotland looks at what they are and how Clarke could answer them.

Firstly, who's on the plane?

Are these 22 spots already sealed in Clarke's Euro 2024 squad? [BBC]

Not so long ago, this was the same as asking: 'Who's fit to run about and kick a ball?'.

In recent weeks, Scotland players with injury concerns have reached double figures. Although match sharpness may be an issue for some, thankfully, most have returned in some capacity.

What now appears to be certain, though, is Scotland's number one and two picks at right-wing back, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, are among those who won't recover in time.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson is another, while fellow midfielder Stuart Armstrong remains a doubt after being stretchered off for Southampton last month, but his club boss Russell Martin reckons he has a "big chance" of being fit in time.

That means there are some places up for grabs, but who's guaranteed a plane ticket? Judging by recent squads, we reckon at least 22 places are sealed.

Angus Gunn and Zander Clark are surely guarantees in the goalkeeping department, with one of Craig Gordon or Liam Kelly taking the third space, although four keepers jetting off to Germany is a real possibility in an increased 26-man squad.

Now for the defence. Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry and Ryan Porteous are shoo-ins, and you have to imagine Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor and John Souttar will be too.

Clarke's midfield selection will at the very least be a six-man list, given Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Scott McTominay are certainties. A fit Armstrong would add to that.

That leaves forward trio Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland to take our final guaranteed positions.

Quick arithmetic tells us, at best, there are probably only four spots free, though a fourth keeper on the plane would nudge that figure down to just three.

So who's playing right-back?

At least two of the remaining spots will be designated for right-wing back options, given the likely absence of Hickey and Patterson.

Anthony Ralston may be a bit-part player at Celtic but has taken the place of Hickey in Clarke's most recent squads and is likely to continue, but a potential second option opens the door to a wildcard pick.

Since returning from injury in January, former Scotland Under-21 captain Ross McCrorie has played 22 times for Bristol City this season, often at right-wing back, while previously capped Liam Palmer has played 38 games for fellow English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday this term.

Max Johnston, 20, is another option but has played far fewer minutes in his debut campaign at Austrian champions Sturm Graz.

Leeds' Archie Gray has his sights set on playing for England and Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, who is also eligible for England as well as Portugal, seems a longshot for now.

Closer to home, Motherwell's Stephen O’Donnell, who started every Scotland game at the last Euros, Chris Cadden of Hibernian and Kilmarnock's versatile Danny Armstrong feel like big outsiders.

So what about James Forrest, whose resurgent form in Celtic's title run-in has thrust the 32-year-old into contention?

Last week, Forrest, whose last cap came almost three years ago at Euro 2020, said he would play anywhere for Scotland.

His experience at right-wing back is limited, but he would also provide Clarke with a much-needed wide option further forward.

What does bigger squad mean for youngsters?

[Getty Images]

Let’s rewind back three years when Clarke named his Euro 2020 set-up.

Injuries and an increased squad size to 26 opened the door for young trio Gilmour, Patterson and David Turnbull to feature as surprise entries in the Scotland squad.

Major tournament experience was certainly beneficial to Gilmour and Patterson, who have since gone on to gain a combined 34 caps, so perhaps Clarke will look to repeat that.

If he was to, who would be at the front of the line? Recent reports suggest Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and Liverpool forward Ben Doak are in his thoughts.

Teenager Doak, lightning quick and fearless, certainly offers Clarke a different profile. He has only played six games for the Anfield side this term and hasn't featured since suffering a serious injury in December, but he recently returned to training.

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, 21, is another potential option. He has netted 12 club goals in all competitions this season, two of which came in the FA Cup against West Ham.

That 12-goal tally is almost double the amount scored by fellow Championship striker Dykes, who has seven this term for Queens Park Rangers.

Can we expect any more potential surprises?

It feels unlikely, it must be said.

Ryan Gauld’s social media army will surely be left disappointed again and a recall for Southampton's Ryan Fraser looks a stretch despite a decent campaign.

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie is injured, while Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet have both struggled for fitness and minutes this term.

Elliot Anderson was included in Clarke's squad in September, but the Newcastle youngster withdrew after two training sessions amid suggestions he was having second thoughts.

Anderson's club team-mate Harvey Barnes would a dream inclusion. There were suggestions the 26-year-old was considering switching allegiances from England last year, but there has been nothing since to suggest that will materialise.

There is no doubt the forward would boost the attacking options in Clarke's side, who have looked blunt up top in recent friendly defeats.

But unless we get a pleasant surprise, the Scotland boss will be examining other ways to address that issue.

What do you think?

Anyone we've overlooked? Who would you be taking along with Clarke's tried and tested regulars?

Let us know here.