Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for talks at cosmodrome

Vladimir Putin has welcomed Kim Jong-un at a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East where rare talks are set to take place imminently between the two leaders.

Kim arrived by limousine - brought in his armoured train from Pyongyang - and Putin shook hands with him at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

“I am glad to see you,” Putin said, adding: “This is our new cosmodrome.”

Russia state media quoted Kim as thanking Putin for the invitation to visit Russia, “despite being busy”.

The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks. It comes as hours earlier, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea.

Meanwhile, a strategic port used to repair Russian warships is on fire following an overnight attack in Crimea.

05:51 AM BST

Ukraine attacked shipyard with 10 cruise missiles, says Russia

Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles and three high-speed boats at the Sevastopol Shipyard in Crimea, Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

“Air defence systems shot down seven cruise missiles, and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov destroyed all unmanned boats. As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships undergoing repairs were damaged.”

Explosions and a fire at the ship plant

05:34 AM BST

Kim Jong-un and Putin meet for talks at cosmodrome

President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday for rare talks that could lead to a weapons deal.

“I am glad to see you,” Putin said as he shook Kim’s hand for around 40 seconds. “This is our new cosmodrome.”

Via a translator, Kim thanked Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.

05:29 AM BST

Video shows port explosion

Social media users reported hearing “claps” like “thunder” before explosions were recorded in Crimea about 2am local time.

Videos showed flames and plumes of smoke above the Sevmorzavod shipyard:

A # of Russian Telegram channels posted videos of explosions and a fire reportedly at the 13th Ship Repair Plant in Sevastopol, possibly from a missile strike. https://t.co/Pr645WM7Kthttps://t.co/6vKPel4yhthttps://t.co/jXTfViRBy9https://t.co/6AQB0skAdKhttps://t.co/p13j5iL0gt pic.twitter.com/Fgg1FTPKkn — Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 13, 2023

05:18 AM BST

Sevastopol Shipyard on fire

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of occupied Sevastopol, says 24 people were wounded when a Ukrainian missile hit the shipyard of the naval city early Wednesday.

“All emergency services are working on the site, there is no danger to civilian objects in the city,” Razvozhayev said on the Telegram messaging app.

The strategic Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, builds and repairs ships and submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which has launched drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the Crimean Bridge was temporarily shut down.

05:02 AM BST

