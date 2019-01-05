Key points from Theo Epstein's radio interview on Cubs' offseason originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It might not be the groundbreaking news Cubs fans are looking for, but Theo Epstein offered up something for fans yearning for Cubs updates.

670 The Score interviewed Epstein on "Inside the Clubhouse" on Saturday morning. The Cubs president did not announce any acquisitions, but here are some key points from the interview:

Updates on Darvish and Morrow

Yu Darvish and Brandon Morrow were the Cubs' two biggest acquisitions last offseason. While Darvish struggled (1-3, 4.95 ERA in eight starts), Morrow (1.47 ERA, 22-of-24 in save attempts) was a force in the Cubs' bullpen, when healthy.

Darvish and Morrow suffered elbow injuries that ended their 2018 seasons prematurely. The two are progressing after undergoing procedures following the conclusion of the regular season, though.

"They're both doing well. Darvish is farther ahead, he's on a traditional buildup with his throwing program and is in really good shape," Epstein said. "He'll be full-go on a normal schedule in spring training.

"Morrow doesn't think he's going to be too far behind at all. If you asked him, he'd probably say he's going to be ready for Opening Day. But, probably, that's unrealistic.

"If we do the right thing and build him up slowly, he'll probably miss it by a few weeks. But we'll see."

Luxury tax not dictating offseason moves

The Cubs' budget woes have been well-documented this offseason (a comprehensive break down can be found here). For the 2019 season, the Cubs are on pace to:

-Have their highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history (surpassing the $182 million figure from 2018)

-Surpass MLB's $206 million luxury tax threshold

Essentially, the luxury tax punishes teams with extremely high payrolls, as MLB does not have a salary cap like the NBA, NFL and NHL. Teams are taxed on each dollar when their payroll surpasses the $206 million figure (more on that here).

As things currently stand, the Cubs' 2019 payroll is projected to be around $209 million. However, the number certainly will be higher than that, as there are still moves to be made.

The common thought this offseason has been that any Cubs moves would be dictated by their proximity to the luxury tax. However, Epstein said quite the opposite on Saturday.

"The CBT threshold is not dictating any of our actions or inactions this winter at all," he said. "We're not governed by that. There are times when strategically you want to make sure you're under it or where you don't mind going above it."

That may seem ambiguous, and Epstein probably meant it to be. It's far-fetched to think that he would reveal exactly what the Cubs' offseason plans are, to a T. Still, the main takeaway here is that if a move makes sense for the Cubs, they could go over the luxury tax to do it.

"I've said that all offseason, from the first press conference on: This is not an offseason where anyone should be fixated about the tax," he said. "It's like any business - there are budgets. You can't ignore them. You can't spend what you don't have.

"You should spend everything you do have. There will be offseasons when being very, very mindful of the CBT and not going just a touch over it, for example, and then hurting yourself with respect to future tax rates or draft positions and those things. That matters.

"This is not one of those offseasons. So I wouldn't waste a lot of time thinking about the tax as you try to assess what's going on."

However, this doesn't mean that the Cubs will go over the $206 million figure by an absurb amount. But if go over the tax - perhaps to add a backup catcher and/or bullpen help - they seem open to doing so.

Potential moves aside, Epstein seems confident in the Cubs' roster as it currently stands.

"They're a motivated and determined bunch," he said. "I wouldn't bet against us."

