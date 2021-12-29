Key points from Aaron Rodgers’ comments about his football future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent several minutes during his mid-week press conference on Wednesday discussing his thoughts on his own football future following the 2021 season.

The future is still a “beautiful mystery,” as Rodgers once described it, but the three-time MVP (and potentially soon-to-be four-time MVP) is savoring another incredible regular-season run and keeping his focus on the present. The Packers are 12-3 and in a terrific position to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Still, it’s impossible not to have one eye on the future considering the uncertainty of it all.

Some key points from his comments on Wednesday:

– Rodgers is not ruling out retirement after this season but he still believes he can play at a high level and loves competing and playing the game. He even mentioned he’s missed the practice grind while nursing his fractured pinky toe over the last month and a half. “I still can play, I still have a love for the game.”

– Rodgers has enjoyed the process of growing and building a stronger relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst and appreciates everything the team has done to make real changes this year, including giving him insight on moves that directly affect his job. All the things he’s said about the improving relationship have been “heartfelt and genuine.”

– Rodgers loves playing for Matt LaFleur and the rest of the Packers coaching staff. “They make it fun every single day.”

– Rodgers has loved having Randall Cobb on the team this year. “Having Randall back has made this year exponentially greater for me.”

– Rodgers will have conversations with loved ones and the team following the season and he won’t drag out the process. Regardless of the decision, he expects it to be a quick one. “It won’t be something where I drag it out for months and months.”

– Rodgers said the 2021 season has been one of his favorite in football.

