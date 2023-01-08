Key players and storylines to watch in Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 18

It isn’t hard to figure out the biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

It’s all about the playoff situation that has Zac Taylor fired up and the overall organization “livid” with the NFL.

Here’s a quick look at the biggest storylines and key players to watch for Sunday’s game.

The controversy: The Bengals enter this one with a huge chip on their shoulder. They’re the AFC North champs but could be the first divisional winner ever to not host a wild card game. If they lose, the NFL has decreed a coin flip will decide home-field advantage if the Bengals and Ravens meet in the wild card. A win negates that and the Bengals host the first round of the playoffs.

Momentum and composure: Early in the week, quotes from players made it seem like readiness to re-take the field on Sunday wasn’t a sure thing across the locker room. That’s been quieter the closer we get to kickoff, but worth noting (the NFL being seemingly unfair certainly helps). The Bengals had also won seven in a row before last Monday’s no-contest against the Bills, so will that momentum keep carrying over?

No Lamar Jackson: The Ravens won’t have their starting superstar quarterback. Tyler Huntley will get the nod, but he had limited reps all week and was questionable. He’s thrown two touchdowns and three interceptions over 112 attempts so far.

DJ Reader and the run defense: The real threat for this current Ravens squad is running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. They’ve had some monster performances lately, so shutting them down is key. Reader and Co. have been elite against Derrick Henry and others this year, though.

Ravens defense: On paper, the Baltimore defense has looked really strong lately. But they’ve benefitted from playing Mitch Trubkisky, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson and Desmond Ridder over the last four games. If Joe Burrow plays his usual game, the Bengals could roll.

Rematch: Just a small thing to watch, but the Bengals might keep things a little more vanilla than expected with the strong likelihood they see these Ravens again in a week in the playoffs. A big lead could mean pulling starters, too.

Evan McPherson: Last time we saw the sophomore kicker in a full game, he was struggling in Foxboro. Are the issues cleaned up for the postseason?

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 list of opponents finalized

