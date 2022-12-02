Key players and storylines to watch in Chiefs vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to make it roughly three wins in a row against the Kansas City Chiefs since this time last season.

Cincinnati upset the Chiefs in the regular season last year, then shocked most again when doing so again in the AFC title game while advancing to the Super Bowl.

This sort of revenge theme that also stuck out before the Titans game a week ago is a big reason at least one Chiefs player was talking big trash talk this week. Chatter, by the way, that had Ja’Marr Chase responding and Jessie Bates and Hayden Hurst doing the same.

Here’s a look at the key players and storylines to watch in this week’s AFC rematch.

RB Joe Mixon

Mixon projects to be back for the Bengals after progressing through concussion protocol. Otherwise, this changes to Samaje Perine.

Either way, Mixon is the one to spotlight after his franchise day against the Panthers in which he scored five total touchdowns. Better play from the line after a schematic change could mean he’s in for a superb winter. It won’t be enough to stop a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense, but it sure wouldn’t hurt if he’s in great form and helping the Bengals control the pace of the game.

The secondary

So far, so good without No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie. But Pat Mahomes, more than anyone else, will put that to the test. Veteran Eli Apple is the No. 1 and playing well in the scheme, but he’ll see plenty of targets. Second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt is developing very quickly, but he’s going to see even more targets. If they can hold up well, there’s a good chance the Bengals win. If they cough up one or two big plays, the percentages dramatically shift in the other direction.

Ja'Marr Chase

Chase is back, but how much? Is this a situation where he’s merely out there as a decoy? Or a full 100 percent normal go? Normally we’d suggest the latter, but even Chase admitted he was the one who went to coaches last week and told them he just wasn’t comfortable yet. He’s been limited in practice for most of the week. Everyone knows what Chase did to the Chiefs last year and the coverage he’ll command, but a game against a nine-win Chiefs team almost requires he plays exactly like he did against the last year.

Defensive ends

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has one of the most versatile multiple defenses in the league that can adapt to any and all offenses. But the Chiefs likely require the Bengals to keep more guys in coverage than they would prefer. That means Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson need to have outstanding games and win their matchups when rushing the passer. But it also means keeping solid contain so Mahomes can’t take off up the field. If nothing else, they had plenty of experience with this last year.

Interior OL

The interior Bengals offensive line got a viral moment via Ted Karras last week that described who they are quite well. But they’ll need to have an outstanding showing against Chris Jones. For context, he’s DJ Reader levels of underrated and already has 10 sacks. The Bengals have struggled against pass-rushers who cause havoc from the middle at times, so this is yet another late-season test that will decide whether the new offensive line is actually as improved as it seems.

Tempo

Last year, the Bengals fell behind 21-7 and 28-14 before beating the Chiefs in the regular season. They then fell behind in the AFC title game 21-3 before storming back to win, too.

Lessons about the team’s character and fight aside, the Bengals would probably like not to fall behind like that again. Starting hot and staying that way would be quite a bit more ideal, and might even let them grab a lead, then adapt the offense to a Mixon-led attack that keeps them comfortable.

