Key players from Penguins, Sabres, Lightning headline salary arbitration list

The NHLPA released a list of players who are filing for salary arbitration during this off-season on Wednesday.
It’s important to note that arbitration hearings rarely happen, and with good reason, as they can be harsh situations that may lead to hard feelings between a player and his team. Hearings take place July 20-Aug. 2, with a 48-hour window for verdicts to be made.
Also, the deadline for club-elected salary arbitration is set for tomorrow (July 6) at 5 p.m. ET.
Another key note: offer sheets are not an option for players who file for arbitration. Now, onto the list, which began with 30 players and is now down to 28:
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Minnesota Wild
Alex Galchenyuk (signed for three years; more on that here) Jesper Fast (signed, read about the deal here)
Ottawa Senators
St. Louis Blues
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets
