Key Players in Auburn’s Unprecedented Success

The Auburn basketball team has had several good years of hoops over the years.

The 2018-19 team made a run to the final four. The following year the Tigers made an appearance in the elite eight. It is pretty remarkable to see how much head coach Bruce Pearl has changed the atmosphere in hoops over the years on the Plains.

His success comes with the ability to recruit some of the best players in the country. By doing so, he has made the Auburn basketball program more notable as of late.

This season, the Tigers will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and could potentially carry that seeding over to the NCAA Tournament if their success continues. Several players have been instrumental to the Tigers’ success this season, and I find it necessary to point out some of the key contributors for the Tigers this season.

A group of highly-regarded transfers, role players, and very successful freshmen highlight the success of the Tigers in the 2022 season.

Jabari Smith Jr.- Freshman Forward

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jabari Smith Jr. is a Freshman from Fayetteville, Georgia. He has utilized his size and versatility to lead the Tigers to one of the best seasons they have ever had. Smith will likely enter the NBA Draft after the season, but he still has some unfinished business to handle on the Plains.

Jabari Smith Jr.’s Per Game Stats:

17.1 Points

6.9 Rebounds

1.8 Assists

K.D. Johnson- Sophomore Guard

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

K.D. Johnson is the heart and soul of the Auburn men’s basketball team. The Georgia transfer plays with a tenacity that is unmatched by many. His leadership has willed Auburn to several victories thus far. I look for him to have a crucial impact on what the Tigers can accomplish moving forward.

K.D. Johnson’s Per Game Stats:

12.7 Points

2.7 Rebounds

1.5 Assists

Wendell Green Jr.- Sophomore Guard

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Wendell Green Jr. transferred in from Eastern Kentucky. Many didn’t realize the profound success that he would have a year later. Green Jr. has been very effective on both ends of the floor. Although he is 5’11, he certainly plays larger than his size.

Story continues

Wendell Green Jr.’s Per Game Stats:

12.0 Points

3.8 Rebounds

5.1 Assists

Walker Kessler- Sophomore Forward

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Kessler came from the prestigious program in Chapel Hill (North Carolina). After not playing much last season for the Tar Heels, he decided to transfer to Auburn. The 7-footer has definitely solidified himself as a 1st-round pick in this year’s NBA draft. His ability to block shots and protect the rim go unmatched by many players in College Basketball.

Walker Kessler’s Per Game Stats:

11.5 Points

8.2 Rebounds

0.9 Assists

Allen Flanigan- Junior Guard

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Flanigan was seen by many as a potential pick for this year’s draft. That is until he suffered an injury. Flanigan’s injury occurred in the offseason and he has since been able to contribute for the Tigers in conference play. The Tigers definitely need him to play well if they want to advance further into March.

Allen Flanigan’s Per Game Stats:

6.3 Points

3.3 Rebounds

1.4 Assists

Devan Cambridge- Junior Guard

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Devan Cambridge just does things the right way. The Tennessee native adds experience and depth to the Tigers’ rotation. Although his minutes have decreased from last season, his role is just as big this season. The role players off the bench will be pivotal for Auburn down the stretch.

Devan Cambridge’s Per Game Stats:

5.6 Points

3.6 Rebounds

0.7 Assists

Jaylin Williams- Junior Forward

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylin Williams has been at Auburn for three years now. Like Cambridge, his minutes have also decreased. However, he has been just as effective in his role off the bench this season. The Tigers hope that he can provide much-needed success in the coming weeks for the Tigers.

Jaylin Williams’s Per Game Stats:

5.5 Points

2.7 Rebounds

0.9 Assists

Zep Jasper- Senior Guard

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Zep Jasper transferred the last offseason from the University of Charleston. The Georgia native wasn’t sought by many programs when he hit the transfer portal. Head coach Bruce Pearl was able to land two of the more premier guards from the portal with Wendell Green Jr. joining Jasper. The two rotate at the point guard position. Both will be crucial in the month of March.

Zep Jasper’s Per Game Stats:

5.0 Point

1.3 Rebounds

2.2 Assists

Dylan Cardwell- Sophomore Center

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Cardwell doesn’t play a lot of minutes, but he does bring the energy every time he touches the floor. The sophomore has been the backup to Walker Kessler this season. He averages 1.3 Blocks per game for the Tigers. He presents a challenge for any center with his length. His presence will be huge in the Tournament(s).

Dylan Cardwell’s Per Game Stats:

3.2 Points

3.0 Rebounds

0.6 Assists

1

1