Key play included a missed holding penalty by Orlando Brown

5
Mike Florio
·1 min read

The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022.

Offensive holding. Not called.

Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown.

It happens too often to be brushed off as gross incompetence. Between consistent failures to call holding and a rash of tackles starting into their pass-block set a split second before the snap without being called for illegal procedure, officials are making it easier for quarterbacks to operate by balancing out the simple fact that, currently, defensive linemen are bigger, faster, and/or stronger than the men trying to stop them from hitting the quarterback.

Remember the outcry over roughing the passer from October? NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent candidly admitted that the officials overprotect quarterbacks because, without healthy quarterbacks, the games stink.

So, in addition to calling ticky-tack roughing penalties when quarterbacks get hit, the officials are looking the other way far too often on tactics that help keep quarterbacks from getting hit.

It’s why Joey Bosa blew a gasket two weeks ago. It happens over and over again.

In this instance, it should have been called.

Key play included a missed holding penalty by Orlando Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Referee Ron Torbert explains strange do-over situation in fourth quarter of Bengals-Chiefs

    The AFC Championship was nearly marred by a bizarre decision to wipe out a failed Kansas City third down in the fourth quarter. The drive eventually ended in a punt, not a score, making the moment less controversial. It still was a mess. After the game, referee Ron Torbert explained the decision that gave the [more]

  • Eagles two-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

    The Eagles are the betting favorites in Super Bowl LVII. After early line movement that saw the game as a pick ’em, then the Chiefs briefly favored by one point, at most sports books the line has now settled in at Eagles -2. Only six Super Bowls have had a closing line of two points [more]

  • Zac Taylor: It didn’t come down to Joseph Ossai’s play

    Sunday night’s game between the Bengals and Chiefs was tied at 20-20 in the final seconds when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for six yards and a first down, but the Chiefs would wind up moving a lot closer to a game-winning field goal. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was penalized for hitting Mahomes out [more]

  • Bengals' Germaine Pratt has NSFW outburst over Joseph Ossai's costly penalty

    Cincinnati Bengals LB Germaine Pratt didn't hide his frustration with Joseph Ossai's costly penalty on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

  • Basketball Photo Gallery: WVU vs Auburn 1/28/23

    Go inside the action of West Virginia's big win over Auburn. ----------• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

  • Detroit Pistons game score vs. Dallas Mavericks: Time, TV, odds for Texas matchup

    The Detroit Pistons visit the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Bally Sports Detroit will broadcast the game.

  • Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ AFC championship victory over Bengals

    Fans and observers react on Twitter to the #Chiefs' AFC championship game victory over the #Bengals | from @EdEastonJr

  • Hero who stopped Monterey Park shooter honored

    STORY: The 26-year-old who disarmed the Monterey Park shooter earlier this month was honored at a ceremony in California on Sunday.Brandon Tsay was awarded a medal of courage by the city of Alhambra.Tsay single-handedly wrestled the assault weapon off of the 72-year-old man who had opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance studio, killing 11 people.Tsay said he had known most of the victims personally."I realize that life is fragile. I feel that we as a community should spend our precious time reaching out to one another. Most of the victims I knew personally, they would always come by the dance studio, and I considered them friends. They were some of the most caring people I have ever met, and for them to be taken from us is such an excruciating experience.”Tsay confronted the gunman - Huu Can Tran - when he barged into a second dance club in Alhambra.After a 90-second struggle, Tran fled the scene... and was not seen again until Sunday morning when he shot himself behind the wheel of his van.Tsay's actions have been credited with preventing further bloodshed.“The start of the New Year has been extremely difficult, but we have the rest of the year to spread compassion and build back our community.”The attack, which happened during Lunar New Year celebrations, has sent shockwaves through Monterey Park - a hub of the Asian-American community.According to friends and media reports, Huu Can Tran had been a regular at the dance studio, giving informal lessons and even meeting his ex-wife there.

  • Brock Purdy returns to the game after Josh Johnson removed for concussion check

    The 49ers’ quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse. Or perhaps from worse to disaster. While Brock Purdy was not officially ruled out from the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews at halftime that “it sounds like a no” when she asked about Purdy’s availability for the second half. [more]

  • Mizzou Report Card: Defense Special Teams after the Early Signing Period

    Here's a position-by-position report card for Mizzou's additions and losses on defense and special teams so far.

  • Max Homa worked harder for Farmers win, and he was rewarded a million times more

    Max Homa has perspective, yes, but after winning for the first time as a dad, Homa offered somme insight into why he works harder now than ever.

  • ACC gives its football teams new guidance on scheduling non-Power 5 road games: Don’t

    After the ACC played 10 games at Group of 5 opponents last year — and lost three of them — commissioner Jim Phillips asked schools to avoid those games in the future, at considerable expense.

  • A look at intriguing Eagles-Chiefs matchup in Super Bowl LVII

    Eagles to play Chiefs in Super Bowl. By Reuben Frank

  • Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 22nd Grand Slam title, tying Rafael Nadal

    It took an extra year, but Novak Djokovic is exactly where he intended to be: at the top. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) to win the 2023 Australian Open, his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam victory.

  • Joseph Ossai: I’ve got to know not to get close to the quarterback, I’ve got to be better

    Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was emotional in the locker room after losing the AFC Championship Game, blaming himself for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs into range for their game-winning field goal. “I’ve just got to learn from experience,” Ossai said. “I’ve got to know not to get close [more]

  • Is a Recession Imminent? 2 Indicators With Flawless Track Records Over the Past 55 Years Weigh In

    These two recession-forecasting tools haven't been wrong for more than a half-century. Here's what they say happens next.

  • Makayla Timpson records 11th double-double as FSU dominates Duke

    Florida State let a chance to pick up a road win over a ranked team slip away in the second half at Notre Dame on Thursday. Makayla Timpson scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as No. 24 Florida State routed No. 16 Duke 70-57 on Sunday afternoon. Timpson recorded her 11th double-double of the season, shooting 6 of 12 from the floor for the Seminoles (19-5, 8-3 ACC).

  • When is Super Bowl 2023: Eagles vs. Chiefs date, kickoff time, live stream, TV, watch online

    Here's all the info you need to watch Super Bowl LVII.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce humble Bengals in on-field interviews

    #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce took some time to humble the #Bengals during their AFC title game on-field postgame interviews.

  • Michigan walloped by Penn State: three takeaways from embarrassing loss

    "Overrated" chants filled the Bryce-Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, as Penn State students looked for something interesting to partake in, as their team's game had already been well decided. Michigan looked to rebound after its 75-70 loss to Purdue on Thursday night, but the Wolverines didn't even come remotely close to winning Sunday's game. Here are three takeaways from the 83-61 blowout loss.