Key Penn State recruiting target set to announce commitment decision

Penn State could be about to get a nice start to the weekend when four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys announces his commitment decision on Friday morning. Keys announced on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon that he will be sharing his college commitment decision on Friday morning at his high school in Richmond, Virginia.

Keys was previously committed to North Carolina but he backed off his commitment a week ago. Penn State quickly became the frontrunner in the eyes of the recruiting experts for Keys’ commitment, and James Franklin and his staff would love to add another four-star player to the Class of 2023 as the early signing period opens next week. Penn State has made a big push to woo Keys to Happy Valley and the trends all seem to be leaning in Penn State’s favor at this stage in the game.

All three crystal ball predictions cast on 247Sports predict Keys will commit to Penn State. The On3 recruiting prediction machine is also heavy on the Nittany Lions with a 97.1% chance of Penn State receiving a commitment from Keys.

Adding Keys to the recruiting class would give Penn State a pair of four-star linebackers out of Virginia. The Nittany Lions previously received a commitment from Tony Rojas, of Fairfax, Virginia. Adding another four-star player at the program’s signature position would certainly be a good way to put the finishing touches on what is already another solid recruiting class compiled by Franklin and his staff.

The early signing period for college football opens on Wednesday, December 21, and closes on Friday, December 23.

