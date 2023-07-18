Key Penn State recruiting target sets commitment date

Penn State could be just days away from adding another massive piece to its Class of 2024 recruiting haul. Liam Andrews, a coveted four-star interior lineman out of Massachusetts, announced on his Twitter account on Monday evening that a big announcement is coming soon. He then confirmed he will announce his college commitment decision on Friday, July 21.

Andrews is believed to be down to his final three schools with Penn State competing with Wisconsin and South Carolina for the commitment. Recent recruiting projections gave Penn State a decisive edge in this recruiting battle.

“July 21st, one chapter comes to a close and another begins,” Andrews said on his Twitter account. “I will be [pursuing] defensive line at the next level.”

Andrews had been profiled as an interior offensive lineman, but it seems as though Andrews is shifting his focus to the defensive side of the football. That could be an interesting move for Penn State, which has been heavy on offensive line help in the last couple of recruiting cycles but has seemed to make defensive line more of a focus since naming Deion Barnes as the full-time defensive line coach.

Penn State has added defensive line commitments in 2024 from Mylachi Williams, Xavier Gilliam, and De’Andre Cook. All three have committed since the start of June, when Penn State started ramping up its focus on defensive linemen. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has been the main recruiter of Andrews according to his 247Sports recruiting profile. One of South Carolina’s top recruiters of Andrews has been Travian Robertson, South Carolina’s defensive line coach and a former NFL defensive end. This could be something to make a note of given Andrews’ statement about pursuing defensive line.

In the month of June, Andrews visited all three schools, as well as Florida. The month started with a trip to State College, his second time on campus since the spring (he attended the Blue-White Game).

The updated On3 recruiting prediction machine also gives Penn State an overwhelming chance to land the commitment from Andrews. According to the updated metric from On3, Penn State has a 78.6% chance of receiving Andrews’s commitment. South Carolina has the second-best odds at 4.2%, followed by Wisconsin at 3.6%. Following Andrews’s visit to Penn State in the spring, Penn State was labeled the new favorite according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine with a 22.7% chance of receiving the commitment, surpassing Boston College.

We’ll find out Friday whether or not Andrews will be a Nittany Lion, so stay tuned!

