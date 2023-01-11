Key Penn State football recruits to keep an eye on

As we head into the offseason, we will now take a deeper look into some of the key recruits to keep an eye on for Penn State football. We will also have some featured once again to give you an updated look at the top schools of some of these players.

One player you might recognize will be featured in today’s recruiting update for Penn State football.

The Nittany Lions have consistently put out a plethora of NFL talent, and that will be the same this year in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Penn State will be losing players at key positions to the draft this year, like Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington.

Now, it’s time for the Nittany Lions to start building for their future under a new quarterback in Drew Allar.

As Penn State fans turn the page to a new era of football under Allar, they still have plenty of youth currently on this team.

Here are three key recruits to keep and eye on for Penn State football.

2024 4-star safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell

Jordan Johnson-Rubell announced his top 12 schools this week, with Penn State in the mix.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 180 S from Fort Worth, TX is ranked as a Top 75 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VgulQZuuZW pic.twitter.com/zy8iAgNsxN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2023

He is a top 75 player in the 2024 class. The Nittany Lions will now be losing to town to see if he’s in the past two years. This might be the year where James Franklin puts a bit more emphasis in their secondary room in recruiting. Johnson-Rubell also has Wisconsin as another notable Big Ten school to compete with.

2024 4-star OT Donovan Harbour

Donovan Harbour has been featured on here before. But we’re bringing him back because he recently announced his top seven schools, with Penn State in the mix.

Harbour is the top recruit in the state of Wisconsin in the 2024 class. His teammate, running back Corey Smith, is another one that we have featured and is the number two player in Wisconsin in the 2024 class. Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan are the other three schools in the Big Ten competing for Harbour.

2024 4-star WR Brauntae Johnson

Brauntae Johnson is another talented wide receiver out of Indiana. Penn State is losing two of their top receivers to the draft this spring. The emergence of KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the Rose Bowl was huge. But they are going to need to build more depth in their wide receiver room for the future for Drew Allar. It is still fairly early in Johnson‘s recruiting process. But he is still a guy to keep an eye on for Penn State football.

