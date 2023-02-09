Key Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting targets to keep on your radar

We are about a month into the offseason and about a month past the Rose Bowl, where Penn State went home with an impressive victory over Utah. On top of that, Sean Clifford went out with a bang for his Penn State football career.

Now, it’s time to start looking ahead into spring ball and the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions have some key talent returning, including Olu Fashanu and Adisa Isaac.

Penn State scored big with their freshman running backs in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. On top of that, they will also have London Montgomery coming in next season. The future is bright in the Penn State running back room.

Penn State has also been deep in the recruiting trail and looking ahead into 2024.

There are a few notable recruits that Penn State has offered. Even ones that have narrowed down their list of schools with Penn State on them.

Let’s take a closer look into the 2024 class of Penn State football recruits to keep on your radar.

2024 4-star DL Nigel Smith

The first player is defensive lineman Nigel Smith. Smith recently released his top 16 schools, and Penn State made the list.

Four-Star DL Nigel Smith has narrowed his 35+ offer list down to 1️⃣6️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 255 DL from Melissa, TX is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 6 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/4mb7ZQUOnt pic.twitter.com/57ppJLzER5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 8, 2023

Other competing Big Ten schools include Ohio State and Rutgers. Smith is a top 50 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, and the sixth ranked defensive lineman. Smith currently has a crystal ball prediction to Oklahoma. So as of right now, Penn State might be out of it. But anything can happen and Smith would bring more depth and versatility to the Nittany Lions defensive line room.

2024 4-star OT Brandon Baker

Next up is 2024 offensive lineman Brandon Baker. It is still fairly early in his recruiting process, but he has multiple offers from notable schools around the nation. Penn State is one of them.

Offers on the Table thus far for Elite 2024 OT Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) The 6’5 285 OT from Ontario, CA is ranked as one of the nation’s Top Rated OT’s in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/fFXsguRVei pic.twitter.com/4nBGav1CAp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2023

The Nittany Lions scored big with Olu Fashanu returning next season, which will be huge in Penn State’s playoff push. Baker is the top-rated player at his position in the 2024 class.

2024 4-star EDGE Dylan Stewart

Finally, we head to the defensive side for 2024 edge rusher Dylan Stewart. Like Baker, it is still fairly early in Stewart’s recruiting process. But Penn State is one of several offers he has from around the nation.

Offers on the Table thus far for Elite 2024 EDGE Dylan Stewart (@Dylan1Stewart_) The 6’5 235 EDGE from Washington D.C. is ranked as the No. 5 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 EDGE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/O6UoMSwKAU pic.twitter.com/GOMAN0hlcO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 6, 2023

Penn State has done an impressive job developing transfer edge rushers. But the ones they have recruited out of high school don’t go overlooked either. Adisa Isaac is a good example of that. Not only is he returning for the 2023 season, but Isaac has plenty of upside and will be in an intriguing player to watch in terms of his draft stock for 2024. As for Stewart, he brings more depth into that room and he would be a big addition for James Franklin‘s 2024 recruiting class.

