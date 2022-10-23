Key Patriots receiving weapon expected to miss Monday’s game vs Bears

The New England Patriots are expecting to have starting quarterback, Mac Jones, back under center on Monday, but they could be without speedy wideout Kendrick Bourne for their upcoming primetime game against the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Bourne went down with a turf toe injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. It’s a tough break for the veteran wideout, who has been the subject of trade rumors amid a struggling 2022 season.

Jones being back under center could signal hope for Bourne at some point considering the chemistry the two built together on the field. Bourne was second only to Jakobi Meyers with 800 receiving yards last season.

Per source, Kendrick Bourne (turf toe) is not expected to play tomorrow night. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 23, 2022

Despite the sluggish start, the Patriots will have to think long and hard before any trade considerations, especially when Bourne still has a year left on his contract at a bargain price.

This minor injury setback might be nothing more than a mere bump in the road in his time in New England.

