Is key Patriots defender taking unique approach for contract adjustment?

New England Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux is entering a contract year for the most cap-rich team in the NFL.

He is seeking a contract adjustment, according to Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, and he could be using a unique approach to get it. Players holding out for new contracts is a yearly occurrence in the NFL, but one has to wonder if Godchaux might be doing the complete opposite and holding in.

The veteran defender was present at the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday, but he did not stretch or participate in team drills, per Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

It’s important to note that none of Godchaux’s $7.15 million base salary is guaranteed for the season.

I talked about Davon Godchaux, Matt Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson the other night on BST, and why I think a Godchaux hold-in (if that's the case) would be a good idea: (Via @NBCSBoston) https://t.co/Vu3YECVALq pic.twitter.com/wtkofV8arp — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 12, 2024

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Matthew Judon were both on the practice field, despite playing on expiring deals. Stevenson recently claimed he is close to an extension with the Patriots, while Judon is choosing to let his play on the field do the talking.

Every situation is different, and there is a lot of risk involved for Godchaux without the guaranteed money. So this could be his way of nudging the front office into the direction he wants without taking attention away from the team.

There’s also the possibility that something physically really is going on with Godchaux and keeping him from participating in practice.

No one can question the fact that he has been a reliable force on the defensive line next to Christian Barmore, who just signed a historic contract extension to stay in New England. That duo moving forward in the future would only mean great things for the defense.

