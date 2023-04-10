Key Pac-12 women’s hoops transfer leaves the conference in portal reshuffle

As the transfer portal continues to move at warp speed in college basketball — both for the women and the men — it is an obvious and central concern for various teams that transfers don’t stay within their respective conferences.

Phrased differently, it doesn’t become a true benefit for a given player to leave a specific team unless or until that player leaves for a different conference.

It doesn’t mean a whole lot for USC if an Oregon player transfers until that former Duck exits the Pac-12 (and doesn’t land at a Big Ten school, since the Trojans will soon play in that conference). If an Oregon transfer lands at UCLA, Stanford, Utah, or Colorado, that’s not a positive development for USC.

Over the weekend, the Trojans did receive good news: Oregon transfer Sedona Prince chose TCU as her landing spot.

“It makes sense for the 6-foot-7 center to go back to Texas since she started her college career as a Texas Longhorn before coming to Eugene,” Don Smalley wrote.

“The Horned Frogs will be in the midst of rebuilding as they finished just 8-23 last season, hence the new coaching hire. Prince could be a focal point of that offense with her unique skills inside as well as playing out on the perimeter.

“TCU also had one of the smaller teams in the Big XII Conference as their tallest player last season was DaiJa Turner at 6-3.”

