Key OL target Casey Poe sets commitment date after ‘special’ visit to Auburn

Four-star prospect Casey Poe is one of the top offensive linemen in the country and a major Auburn target. He got to take another look at Auburn over the weekend on a “special” official visit he told Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover.

“It was great,” Poe said. “Every OV, it’s exciting and you do fun stuff or whatever, but here it was really fun. We got to build some real relationships I feel like. Got to know the coaches, got to spend a lot of time with the coaches, which is huge for me. I’m a huge relationship guy so being able to build that one-on-one connection, it was my second time back in Auburn and so really being able to be on campus, get to know the coaches better — even go to their house. We saw Coach Freeze’s house, Coach Thornton’s house, we got to just sit in with their kids. My dad read a book to Coach Thornton’s little son, so we got to see them in their natural element. It was a great time, we had a lot of fun.”

It was the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder’s second visit to the Plains and allowed him to continue to build his relationship with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

Poe has also taken official visits to Clemson, Georgia and Texas Tech but his trip to Auburn stood out to the Lindale, Texas product.

“It stacks up great,” Poe said. “I’ve been on a lot of fun officials, I’ve been to a lot of different places, but this one was special. This one was really good.”

He will take an official visit to Alabama on June 23 before committing on July 12.

Poe is the No. 143 overall player and No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 27 player from Texas.

